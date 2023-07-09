Ukraine deserves a timetable to join Nato

President Joe Biden, escorted by Col. William "Chris" McDonald, walks to board Air Force One

Had Ukraine been in Nato, Russia would never have invaded without risking a war with the United States and the rest of the alliance. Indeed, it was the apparent overtures being made by Ukraine about joining Nato that gave Vladimir Putin the spurious justification for annexing Crimea in 2014 and everything that has followed. As with the invasion of Georgia in 2008, he has been prepared to sacrifice better relations with the West to defend what’s left of Russia’s post-Soviet sphere of influence. The flip side of this is that Western countries that do not want to provoke Russia into a wider war are reluctant to see Ukraine in Nato for precisely the same reason: they would be required under Article 5 to come to Ukraine’s aid.

This week’s meeting of Nato leaders in Vilnius is emblematic of this dilemma, taking place in a Baltic state once part of the USSR. This encroachment on Russia’s borders has been cited by the Kremlin as the rationale behind its invasion of Ukraine.

Germany is among the leading Nato countries prepared to veto Ukraine’s membership, as it fears such a move will trigger a war with Russia. Even more important than Germany’s opposition is that of Washington. The US is lukewarm about the proposal and wants the Vilnius summit to focus on security assurances to the country, rather than expediting its accession to Nato, as Britain has proposed. Joe Biden said yesterday he did not think Ukraine was “ready” for Nato membership. Yet the reality is that blocking Ukraine from the alliance over the past 30 years has not prevented a conflict. It may not have spilt into other countries, but it is effectively a proxy military confrontation, given the amount of weaponry supplied by Nato to Ukraine.

Kyiv is entitled to treat such an approach with scepticism, as its independence was supposedly protected by the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, signed by nuclear powers, including Russia, in exchange for it giving up its atomic weapons. Had it not done so, Kyiv would have had the ultimate deterrent to a Russian invasion. The signatories to the memorandum have an obligation to Ukraine, which some appear to believe extends only to supplying them with the weapons to wreck Russia’s army at a great cost.

Offering Nato membership does not necessarily invite the wrath of Moscow, as has been found with the accession of Finland, which has an extensive border with Russia. Setting out a timetable for membership would reinforce the folly of Putin’s invasion.

