Ukraine crisis shows need to reform UN Security Council -Japan for min

TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Japan's foreign minister said on Tuesday Russia's invasion of Ukraine showed the need to reform the Security Council of the United Nations, on which the country holds a permanent seat.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular news conference Japan would do its utmost to reform the council, as he made an appeal for the Asian nation to become a permanent member. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)