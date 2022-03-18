Ukraine Crisis Exposed Partygate Scandal As 'Fluff', Jacob Rees-Mogg Claims

The Brexit opportunities minister said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine served as a reminder that “the world is serious”. (Photo: PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images)

The Ukraine crisis has exposed the partygate scandal as “fluff” and “fundamentally trivial”, Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed.

The Brexit opportunities minister said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine served as a reminder that “the world is serious” and that “nobody cares” about rows over political correctness and “wokery”.

The former Commons leader sought to play down the scandal that recently engulfed the government at an event hosted by the ConservativeHome website on the fringe of the party’s spring conference in Blackpool.

According to the Independent, Rees-Mogg said the Ukraine crisis was “a reminder that the world is serious, and that there are serious things to be discussed and serious and difficult decisions for politicians to take — whether this is about reopening and having new licences for oil wells in the North Sea, or whether it is about getting away from the wokery that has beset huge sections of society”.

And he said “nobody cares” about rows over language that may offend people, adding: “All that nonsense is shown up for the trivial nature of it, and that we are now looking at serious, difficult decisions that have to be made.”

Rees-Mogg said the same argument could be made about the parties allegedly held in Downing Street during the pandemic, when members of the public were forced to stay away from loved ones due to social distancing rules.

“All of that is shown up for the disproportionate fluff of politics that it was, rather than something of fundamental seriousness about the safety of the world and about the established global order,” Rees-Mogg said.

He went on: “When we look back in 36 years at partygate, people will think ‘what were they on about?’

“They were moving from Covid to Russia and Ukraine, yet they were distracted by whether or not the PM spent five minutes in his own garden.

“It’s fundamentally trivial.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

