Ukraine’s counter offensive is 'in full swing', claims Wagner chief

Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Ukraine president of being 'deceptive' - AFP

Ukraine’s counter offensive is “in full swing” around the eastern city of Bakhmut, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group said after reports of Russian losses.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said the Ukrainian operations were proving to be “unfortunately successful” as his fighters came under heavy pressure on their flanks in a renewed push by Kyiv’s armed forces. His claims came after Volodymir Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said his forces weren’t ready for a counter offensive, which has been widely expected.

The Ukrainian president warned it would be “unacceptable” to launch the assault now because too many lives would be lost trying to expel Russian forces from his war-torn country. “With [what we already have] we can go forward, and, I think, be successful,” he said.

Ukrainian marines in a wooded position in the Donetsk region - TYLER HICKS/NYTNS / Redux / eyevine

But Mr Progozhin said Ukraine was already attacking the flanks of Bakhmut, which has been under siege by Russia for more than nine months.

“The situation on the flanks is developing according to the worst predicted scenario,” he said. "All the territories that were taken with the blood and lives of our comrades over many months, advancing tens or hundreds of metres a day, are now being thrown away practically without a fight by those who should be holding our flanks."

Prigozhin accused the Ukrainian president of being “deceptive” after he suggested the long-awaited counter-offensive had been delayed while Kyiv awaited further deliveries of Western aid. “As for the counter-offensive, Volodymyr Zelensky is not being exactly truthful: the counter-offensive is in full swing,” the Wagner chief said.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian forces recaptured territory on the south-western corner of Bakhmut as they took advantage of an apparent lapse in communications between Wagner and the Russian military.

Russian paratroopers had been supporting Wagner’s grinding advance through the west of the city by pinning down Ukrainian units on the flanks.

Blogger warnings

Prominent Russian military bloggers have warned of at least four positions on Russia's flanks that have been lost in the recent Ukrainian counter-offensive around Bakhmut.

The renewed push, pro-Kremlin sources said, has helped reclaim Kyiv's grip over the so-called "road of life", which has been used to supply the defence of Bakhmut in what has become the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.

Ukraine has formed 12 new military brigades, nine of which are equipped and trained by Nato allies, to carry out the highly anticipated counter offensive.

Operational details of the plan have been kept secret, and are only known to a small group of advisers around Mr Zelensky, in order to maintain an element of surprise when the assault is launched.

It is widely thought that Ukraine’s armed forces will attempt to push back Russian troops in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in an attempt to sever Moscow’s land bridge to the occupied Crimean peninsula.

More than 230 main battle tanks and 1,550 armoured vehicles have been donated to Ukraine by Nato allies for the offensive.

Depleted ground forces

Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of Nato's military committee, said the alliance's member states had been able to take risks in supplying Kyiv because Russia had significantly depleted its ground forces in the invasion.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has said his forces aren't ready yet for a counter offensive - DIRK WAEM/AFP

“At the moment, they [Russia] have about 85 per cent, or more, of their ground forces engaged in Ukraine,” he told a defence and security conference in Brussels.

"So the chance that the Russian armed forces will use ground forces to attack Nato at the moment are very, very slim."

He added: “That is the reason why we say to Nato nations, if you give away weapons systems and capabilities to Ukraine we can take a certain risk when it comes to ground forces, because the Russian ground forces are not able to actually attack Nato at the moment."

Meanwhile, Ben Wallace, Britain's defence secretary, appeared to endorse victims using UK courts to sue the Wagner Group.

"The thing that will go for Wagner, will have a bigger impact, will be suing in the courts I suspect, given mercenaries, if they don't get paid, don't hang around," he told MPs when asked about proscribing the group as terrorists.