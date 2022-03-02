Ukraine conflict: ExxonMobil and Boeing take action over Russia ties

·3 min read
A general view of the Esso fuels logo in Trent, England.
A general view of the Esso fuels logo in Trent, England.

Energy giant ExxonMobil and aviation group Boeing have joined the growing list of companies to take action over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

ExxonMobil said it will exit a multi-billion dollar joint venture with Russian state-owned company Rosneft.

It is the latest oil producer to cut business ties with the country, after similar moves by BP, Shell and Equinor.

Meanwhile, the world's biggest plane maker Boeing said it is suspending operations in Russia.

"We deplore Russia's military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people," Texas-based ExxonMobil said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives and support the strong international response," it added.

ExxonMobil currently operates and holds a stake in the Sakhalin Island oil and gas fields, alongside Rosneft and companies from Japan and India.

It said it would now exit its Russian oil and gas operations, which have been valued at more than $4bn (£3bn), and halt new investments in the country.

Last year, ExxonMobil employed more than 1,000 people across the country, with offices in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Yuzhno-Sakhalinst, according to its website.

Russia is one of the world's biggest energy producers.

The announcement came as Brent crude - the international benchmark for oil prices - hit $110 a barrel, marking the highest level seen in more than seven years.

On Monday, rival energy giant BP said it would offload its 19.75% stake in Rosneft after Russia's "act of aggression in Ukraine".

On the same day, Shell announced that it would end all of its joint ventures with the Russian energy company Gazprom. This includes quitting the flagship Sakhalin II facility, which is partly owned and operated by Gazprom.

Norwegian oil producer Equinor also said it would start the process of divesting from its joint ventures in Russia.

Russia attacks Ukraine: More coverage

Also on Wednesday, aviation giant Boeing said it had suspended "major operations" in Moscow and temporarily closed its office in Kyiv.

"We are also suspending parts, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines," a Boeing spokesperson told the BBC.

Rival plane maker Airbus did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.

The announcements comes as brands around the world distance themselves from Russia as its invasion of Ukraine continues.

On Tuesday, Apple also joined the list of major firms to halt product sales in Russia, in the widening corporate backlash over the conflict.

American Express also said on Wednesday that it had halted its relationships with banks in Russia, in line with sanctions.

The payment card company described its business in Russia as "small", with one partner that issues cards and a handful focused on recruiting merchants.

"We will continue to comply with all relevant laws as the situation evolves," it said in a statement.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Svitolina of Ukraine beats Potapova of Russia in WTA event

    After her sport's governing bodies agreed to the changes she demanded, Elina Svitolina put on the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine and beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Monterrey Open. Top-seeded Svitolina earlier said she wouldn't play against Potapova in Mexico or against any Russian or Belarusian opponents until the WTA, ATP and the International Tennis Federation barred competitors from those countries using any national symbols, flags or anthems. The tennis governing bodies issued a statement Tuesday confirming that Russian and Belarusian players will still be allowed to play on the top-tier men's and women's tennis tours, but without national flags.

  • Rep. Boebert heckles Biden during State of the Union remarks on protecting veterans

    Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., heckled President Biden during Tuesday’s State of the Union just before he recalled his late son Beau Biden’s brain cancer.

  • Amid Ukraine crisis, Biden's delegation to Taiwan says U.S. stands firm behind its commitments

    The United States stands firm behind its commitments to Taiwan and allies in the region, a delegation of former senior U.S. defence and security officials sent by President Joe Biden said on Wednesday. Collaboration between the United States and Taiwan is stronger and more expansive than ever before, former chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen said during his visit to the democratic island. Mullen is in Taiwan leading a delegation of former top officials sent by U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Ukraine crisis: Biden vows 'freedom will triumph over tyranny'

    "He has no idea what's coming," the US president says of economic retaliation against Vladimir Putin.

  • Around 70 Japanese have volunteered to fight for Ukraine - report

    Several dozen Japanese men have answered a Ukrainian call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion, according to a media report on Wednesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Sunday for the formation of an "international legion," prompting dozens from the United States and Canada to volunteer. As of Tuesday, 70 Japanese men - including 50 former members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and two veterans of the French Foreign Legion - had applied to be volunteers, the Mainichi Shimbun daily said, quoting a Tokyo company handling the volunteers.

  • Who is Viktor Yushchenko? What you need to know about the former Ukrainian president

    Viktor Yushchenko's time as Ukraine's president has come back into the spotlight. Here's what to know about the former president who was poisoned.

  • Ukraine invasion: BP shares slide after it announces exit from Russia

    BP's decision to offload the stake - an interest it has held for nearly a decade - is the most visible sign so far of mounting pressure on British corporate interests in Russia. The company's chief executive Bernard Looney had been summoned on Friday to be told of the UK government's "concern" over its Rosneft shareholding, leaving him with little room for manoeuvre. On Sunday, Mr Looney and predecessor Bob Dudley quit Rosneft's board with immediate effect.

  • A plan to pay for rebuilding Ukraine with City investments in Russia

    City Comment: Use Russian assets to aid Ukraine

  • Biden Finds Unity on Ukraine, But Little Else in First State of the Union

    POOLLess than 10 months ago, President Joe Biden came before Congress and laid out an ambitious domestic agenda: expanded family leave, action on climate change, and trillions in new social spending—all paid for with increased taxes on the richest Americans.With much of that agenda dead, his approval rating near record lows, and a Russian invasion of Ukraine suddenly seizing the attention of both the administration and an anxious world, Biden pivoted to a foreign policy-heavy address Tuesday nig

  • UPDATE 1-Canada's Nutrien eyes prolonged global fertilizer disruption from invasion of Ukraine

    Canada’s Nutrien Ltd , the world’s biggest fertilizer producer, said on Tuesday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could result in prolonged disruptions to the global supply of potash and nitrogen crop nutrients. Interim Chief Executive Ken Seitz said Nutrien will boost potash production if it sees sustained supply problems in Russia and Belarus, the world’s second- and third-largest potash producing countries after Canada.

  • It's time for Russia to retreat from Ukraine. And make a change at the top.

    Kremlin policymakers should be discussing how to engineer a face-saving retreat, or perhaps consider high-level changes in their own government.

  • Oil prices surge $5 per barrel despite release of supplies

    Oil prices surged another $5 per barrel on Wednesday after an agreement by the United States and other major governments to release supplies from strategic stockpiles failed to calm market anxiety over Russia's attack on Ukraine. Benchmark U.S. crude rose $5.24 per barrel to $108.60 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

  • Premier calls for end to vaccine mandate for Alberta Health Services staff

    Premier Jason Kenney says a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers should be scrapped, but critics say the policy continues to provide important protection for vulnerable patients. The province has directed Alberta Health Services (AHS) to "come back with options" to lift its vaccination mandate for staff because there is no longer a "compelling rationale" for it, Kenney said during a news conference Tuesday in Red Deer. With the waning effectiveness of vaccines and the increased transmissi

  • German warplanes patrolling skies over Poland, air force says

    German warplanes are flying armed air patrols in the skies over Poland, the German air force said on Tuesday. A military spokesperson told Reuters the Eurofighter jets were flying missions out of Germany over Poland, a country that suffered severely under Nazi Germany in the last century.

  • Biden banning all Russian aircraft from entering U.S. airspace in retaliation for invasion of Ukraine

    During his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Biden announced that the U.S. would ban all Russian aircraft from entering American airspace, in retaliation for the ongoing military assault on Ukraine.

  • What Biden said about Ukraine, COVID, the economy in his first State of the Union: transcript

    President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday to a joint session of Congress. Here's a transcript of what he said.

  • Some Russian troops are surrendering to Ukrainian forces without a fight as morale drops, US defense official says

    A senior US defense official told reporters that Russia's troops are apparently running out of fuel and food.

  • Lawmakers at State of the Union fill room with Ukraine’s blue and yellow

    Members of Congress who filled the House Chamber for President Biden’s first State of the Union address also gave a standing ovation to the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarov.

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?