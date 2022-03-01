Ukraine conflict: Disney, Warner, Sony halt release of films in Russia

A scene from Disney and Pixar&#39;s Turning Red.
Pixar's new animated film Turning Red

Warner Bros, Disney and Sony have halted the release of films in Russian cinemas, after the invasion of Ukraine.

The announcements mean the releases of major movies The Batman, Turning Red and Morbius will now not go ahead as scheduled in the country.

They come as governments around the world have been ramping up their sanctions against Moscow.

In recent days global corporations, including car makers and energy giants, have cut business ties with Russia.

The Warner Bros blockbuster The Batman was due to be released in Russia on Friday.

"In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film 'The Batman' in Russia," a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Disney has delayed the Russian release of the Pixar animated film, Turning Red.

"Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the theatrical release of films in Russia," Disney said in a statement.

The entertainment giant added that it would work with its non-governmental organisations to provide "urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees".

Sony has also halted the release of its Marvel adaptation Morbius in the country.

"Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia," a spokesperson told the BBC.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly," they added.

Russia attacks Ukraine: More coverage

Meanwhile, Netflix has said that it will not comply with new Russian rules to carry state-backed channels.

"Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service," a Netflix spokesperson said.

Tech platforms Twitter and Facebook have also moved to limit the presence of Russian state-backed news outlet information on their platforms as these have been accused of spreading misinformation about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Meta, which owns Facebook, said it would restrict access in the European Union to state-owned media outlets RT and Sputnik.

Twitter also said it would add warnings to tweets that share links to Russian state-affiliated media.

Twitter's head of site integrity, Yoel Roth, said the platform has seen more than 45,000 tweets per day that were sharing links to these media outlets.

The moves come as many companies try to distance themselves from Russia, with oil giants Shell and BP having said they will sell their Russian interests.

Big investors have also started to either ditch Russian investments or put new investments on hold.

The UK's biggest private pension fund, the British Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), said on Tuesday that it was "looking to sell" its Russian assets.

"We think there's a clear financial as well as a moral case for divestment with respect to our Russian holdings," USS chief executive Simon Pilcher told the BBC's Today programme.

"We'll be looking to sell," he said. "We think that Russia has placed themselves outside of all norms.

"There's very little appetite for anyone to trade with Russia under these circumstances, and therefore, in that context, it's very hard to see how Russian investments are a sound financial investment."

Mr Pilcher also said the moral case "was fairly compelling that one should have nothing to do with Russia in the current environment".

