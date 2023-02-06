Ukraine close to 'friendly' Turkish people, ready to provide help in quake aftermath -Zelenskiy

KYIV, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that his country was ready to provide necessary assistance to "friendly" Turkish people in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the country earlier on Monday.

"Shocked by the news about the death and injury of hundreds of people as a result of the earthquake in Turkey," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

"We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We are in this moment close to the friendly Turkish people, ready to provide the necessary assistance." (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

