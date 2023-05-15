Ukraine cannot win on promises alone

Britain's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak talks with Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky is on a mission. Following meetings with heads of government in Germany and France, the Ukrainian president was in Britain yesterday as part of a concerted drive to maximise the West’s assistance for his war effort.

His timing was deliberate: Rishi Sunak together with Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, and Emmanuel Macron, president of France, will be attending the G7 summit in Japan later this week. They do so with the Ukrainian leader’s pleas for more help fresh in their minds.

The war in Ukraine is about to enter a critical phase as Kyiv continues preparations for a counter-offensive, which has already opened with the attack on Russian positions around the eastern city of Bakhmut. The defenders have recaptured ground and the invader’s troops – mainly belonging to the Wagner mercenary group – have been seen to fall back.

But Zelensky and his planners have played down expectations of an imminent mass advance along the front, pointing out that this is likely to be a sequence of manoeuvres rather than a single event. Moreover, it is essential that when Ukraine does launch a counter-offensive, it does so from a position of strength, with as much of the promised weaponry from Nato delivered as possible. It would be a disaster for everyone were it to be repelled.

It is yet to be established whether Zelensky’s allies will sign up to his stated war aims, which includes retaking the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014. He went out of his way in Berlin to say Ukraine would not attack Russian territory, which has been a concern among Nato members in case it causes a wider conflict in Europe. Yet just regaining the occupied provinces will require a huge military effort and an open-ended commitment from Europe and the US.

The greatest unknown is Russian air power, which the Kremlin has so far failed to use effectively above Ukrainian-held territory, fearing its planes will be shot down. Without more fighters and bombers, however, the Ukrainians will find it hard to hold their positions. Even if Western jets are promised, it takes years to train pilots to fly the most modern jets and each one needs dozens of experienced ground crew to operate.

The biggest immediate issue is whether to expedite Ukraine’s membership of Nato, to which Germany in particular remains opposed. Changing that position ahead of the organisation’s July summit in Vilnius could prove Zelensky’s biggest challenge.

