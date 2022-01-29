Ukraine calls on West to be ‘vigilant and firm’ in talks with Russia

A civilian participates in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit training session (Getty Images)

Ukraine has urged the west to be “vigilant and firm” as it enters talks with the Russian government in a bid to defuse tensions on the border.

It came as President Biden announced a small troop deployment to eastern Europe amid fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent.

Around 100,000 Russian troops have amassed close to the Ukrainian border, with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warning that an attack could be launched “at very short notice”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sought to downplay suggestions that an invasion was imminent on Friday, accusing western politicians of sowing “panic”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rebuffed diplomatic overtures by western leaders, saying they have not addressed Moscow’s security concerns during the crisis. However, he has committed himself to further talks.

Last month, the Kremlin issued issued a contentious list of demands it claims must be met to lower tensions in eastern Europe. It included an effective Russian veto on NATO membership for Ukraine.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, on Saturday urged western leaders to be “vigilant and firm in contacts with the Russian side”.

During a series of talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, Mr Kuleba said the negotiations emphasised the need to “refrain from steps that could fuel anxiety” in Ukrainian society.

France has vowed to send hundreds of troops to Romania, one of Nato’s allies in Eastern Europe.

The West meanwhile has threatened Russia with heavy economic sanctions should it invade Ukraine again.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to speak with Mr Putin before travelling to Ukraine next week.

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine began after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. It has killed over 14,000 people and devastated Ukraine’s industrial heartland called Donbas.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s foreign minister on Saturday confirmed that Russia is to move its planned military drills outside the country’s exclusive economic zone.

Simon Coveney said on Saturday he has received assurances from his Russian counterpart that the drills will not take place off the south-west coast of Ireland.

The artillery drills were to take place at the start of February in international waters, but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The planned drills had caused considerable upset and controversy in Ireland.