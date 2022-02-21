Ukraine calls for urgent EU sanctions on Russia to avert invasion

Photograph: Johanna Geron/Reuters

Ukraine has called for the EU to impose sanctions against Russia immediately, and has won the support of at least one member state, amid scepticism that a proposed summit between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden can avert a Russian military invasion.

At a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, had the backing of the Lithuanian government as he argued the bloc should hit the Kremlin with sanctions now.

Kuleba said Kyiv backed France’s idea of a summit between the US and Russian presidents but that Moscow needed to see tangible evidence of the west’s resolve to defend his country, which is surrounded by more than 150,000 Russian troops.

“There are plenty of decisions that the European Union can take now can make now to send clear messages to Russia, that its escalation will not be tolerated and Ukraine will not be left on its own,” Kuleba said.

“This includes not only political messaging political signals, but also some very specific acts like supporting the development of our defence sector, supporting Ukraine’s cybersecurity imposing some of the sanctions.

“We believe that there are good reasons, good and legitimate reasons, to impose at least some of the sanctions now to demonstrate that the European Union is not only talking the talk about sanctions but also is walking the walk.”

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign affairs chief, said the EU would support Ukraine “at the most critical moment, if this happens”, in a sign of the general support among member states for holding back on sanctions for now. “At the right moment I will call an extraordinary meeting,” Borrell said. “But I hope the moment will not come.”

The EU has threatened “severe costs and massive consequences” in the event of a further Russian incursion into Ukraine. The package has yet to be made public but it would involve a block on exports of key electrical components on which Russia is reliant, potentially an import ban on Russian oil and gas, and the freezing of assets of individuals and companies affiliated to the government in Moscow.

Lithuania’s foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, said he believed the moment for action was now, given the cyber-attacks and the damaging economic pressure being applied on Kyiv by Moscow.

He said: “We believe the attack has already started … We have to start debating about an answer already to the current situation. Everything we are talking about [is] just waiting for military attack but Russia has a huge arsenal of things it can deploy before a military attack.

“We do not need to wait for a military attack. I can tell you Ukraine is already under attack. First of all, economically. Its economy is already facing huge challenges that are not of Ukraine’s making, they were forced on Ukraine.

“To add to that: the terror camp. You have to imagine the country is surrounded by a foreign army that is threatening invasion that is already putting a lot of pressure on Ukraine.”

On Sunday, a spokesperson for the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who spoke to Putin twice earlier in the day, said the Russian leader and Biden were willing “in principle” to meet.

The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said on Monday that a meeting could happen but that there were no concrete plans. He said Putin would address a special session of Russia’s security council imminently.

Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, arriving in Brussels, told reporters: “I appeal urgently to the Russian government, to the Russian president: Don’t play with human lives.”