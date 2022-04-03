Ukraine braces for Russian onslaught in the east as gruesome cleanup continues

Patrick J. McDonnell
·4 min read
Ukrainian firefighters sort through the charred remains of a demolished building after Russian shelling in Odesa on Sunday.
Ukrainian firefighters sort through the charred remains of a demolished building after Russian shelling in Odesa on Sunday. (Petros Giannakouris / Associated Press)

Ukrainian forces braced for an intensified Russian onslaught against the eastern Donbas region Sunday as Russian missiles struck the strategic port of Odesa on the Black Sea and evacuations of civilians from war-ravaged areas accelerated.

A gruesome cleanup effort was underway in the northern suburbs of Kyiv, the capital, following the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Ukrainian troops were removing bodies from streets, homes and other sites in the towns of Bucha and Irpin, which had been recently occupied by Russian forces.

Ukrainian officials accused Russia of large-scale killings of civilians, alleging that some of the victims' bodies in Bucha had been found with their hands tied.

“Kyiv region. 21st century Hell,” Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the Ukrainian president, tweeted on Sunday alongside photos of bodies on the streets. “This was purposely done. ... Stop the murders!”

Authorities in the battered outskirts of Kyiv were also clearing mines, unexploded ordnance, destroyed Russian armored vehicles and other rubble.

“Every day we collect the bodies of our residents from the streets,” Alexander Markushin, the mayor of Irpin, told local media, adding that at least 200 civilians had been killed in Irpin. “Under the rubble there are also the bodies of the dead.”

Meantime, several booming explosions broke the pre-dawn calm in the strategic southern port city Odesa, which had been quiet in recent weeks. Targeted were an oil-processing plant and fuel depots, according to a statement from the Russian military, which said missiles were fired at Odesa from ships and aircraft.

There were no casualties, the mayor of Odesa said. Images showed a huge plume of black smoke arising in the aftermath of the attacks.

The Odesa attacks continued a pattern of Russian missile strikes on fuel depots and defense infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine. On Saturday, Russian missiles destroyed a refinery and surrounding fuel facilities in the central city of Kremenchuk, authorities said.

The war, which began with a Russian thrust into Ukraine on Feb. 24, has left thousands dead, forced almost one-quarter of Ukraine’s population of 44 million from their homes and created a broad swath of destruction across the nation.

Despite the widespread ruin and death, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the country's forces continue to regain control of various areas — including the outskirts of Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv — that were previously occupied by Russian forces.

“There are more and more Ukrainian national flags in the areas that have been temporarily occupied,” Zelensky said in his overnight address.

He applauded ongoing resistance in the southeastern port of Mariupol. The battered city on the Sea of Azov has become a potent symbol of the violence and displacement that the war has brought.

“Our heroic Mariupol continues to hold back again a significant part of the enemy forces,” Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine had gained “invaluable time” from the resistance in Mariupol and elsewhere.

Mariupol sits in the heavily contested Donbas region, where a pair of pro-Russian breakaway areas have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Having been repulsed from Kyiv and other battlefronts, Russia now says it plans to focus its offensive on the Donbas, which was once Ukraine’s industrial hub. The Donbas includes the Luhansk and Donetsk regions and runs from Mariupol in the south to Ukraine’s northern border with Russia. Moscow says it has expanded its reach in the Donbas, where many residents speak Russian.

Another day of heavy enemy shelling was reported Sunday in the Donbas, where Ukrainian and Russian forces are often in close proximity. Ukrainian officials say Russia may maneuver to try and encircle Ukrainian troops.

“The invaders are preparing for a breakthrough,” Serhiy Gaidai, head of Ukraine’s regional state administration in the Luhansk region, said on comments on Telegram.

Meantime, tens of thousands of civilians are said to be trapped in various parts of the Donbas where fighting and shelling is ongoing.

With Russia expected to ramp up its offensive in the east, Ukrainian officials said they too were bolstering forces.

"We are strengthening our defenses in the eastern direction and the Donbas," Zelensky said. “We are aware that the enemy has reserves to increase pressure in the east."

Meantime, the large-scale evacuation of Ukrainian civilians continued, especially from hard-hit areas in the east and south of the country.

A pair of special trains arrived Sunday afternoon at the central station in Lviv, in western Ukraine, ferrying more than 1,000 people who had fled the fighting. They were given food and quickly hustled into transport out of the station.

Some plan to remain in western Ukraine, which has largely been spared violence so far. But many were headed out of the country, joining the mass exodus of more than 4 million refugees who have already fled Ukraine, mostly to neighboring Poland.

On Sunday, a fleet of buses was waiting to take the many displaced to Poland and other countries, including Germany and Norway, in what officials call the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

