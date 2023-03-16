Russia reaches site of downed US drone in Black Sea

Members of the Ukrainian special unit gather in the woods, near Bachmut - AFP

Russia has reportedly reached the site of the US drone downed in the Black Sea in the race to retrieve the wreckage, it has been reported.

The MQ-9 Reaper drone was downed after an encounter with two Russian fighter jets, according to US officials.

Two officials, briefed on the incident, said Russia's ministry of defence gave the order for their aircraft to harass the drone over the Black Sea, CNN reported.

As Russia vowed to recover the wreckage, General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said it may never be founded.

After a rare telephone call with his Russian counterpart, General Milley said the drone "probably sank to some significant depths, so any recovery operation from a technical standpoint would be very difficult".

Asked if the collision was deliberate, he replied: “We know that the aggressive behaviour was intentional, we also know it was very unprofessional and very unsafe."



09:24 AM

Poland dismantles Russian spy ring that had placed hidden cameras on railway routes

Polish counterintelligence has dismantled a Russian spy ring, Poland's defence minister said on Thursday.

"The whole network has been dismantled," Mariusz Blaszczak told Polish public radio PR1. "It was an espionage group... collecting information for those who attacked Ukraine."

"The threat was real," he added, without giving further details.

Poland's interior minister is due to hold a press conference on the alleged spy ring operation at 11 am local time.

Private Polish radio station RMF, citing unnamed sources, said Wednesday that the ABW, Poland's counter-espionage service, had arrested six foreigners working for the Russian secret service and allegedly preparing for sabotage in Poland.

The suspects were reportedly arrested after the discovery of hidden cameras, which were placed on important railway routes and junctions, recording and transmitting data on traffic.

According to RMF, "dozens of devices" of this type were installed, mainly on sections of railways leading to the country's southeast, including near an airport that is one of the main transfer points for Ukraine-bound Western weapons and ammunition.

Authorities are now on high alert and the security of railroads and strategic infrastructure has been reinforced, according to RMF.

08:09 AM

Russia loses almost 1,000 men for each kilometre gained in Bakhmut

Ian Stubbs, a British military advisor, said Russia had lost between 20,000 and 30,000 troops in the attempt to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Speaking at the OSCE in Vienna, he said Russian military leaders had sacrificed military units, mainly mercenaries from the Wagner Group, and squandered strategic resources for small tactical gains.

"Over the past week, we have seen intensive combat as Russia continues its grinding offensive in the Donbas. Russia is suffering extremely heavy casualty rates. Since May last year, between 20 – 30,000 Wagner and regular Russian forces have been killed and wounded in the area around Bakhmut alone – a huge loss of human life for a total territorial advance of approximately just 25km," Mr Stubbs said.

"That is over 800 Russian personnel killed or wounded for each kilometre gained, the vast majority of them Wagner fighters."