Ukraine blames Russia for cyberattack as invasion threat looms

Grayson Quay, Weekend editor
·1 min read
Ukrainian military drill
Ukrainian military drill Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Microsoft has detected dangerous malware infecting dozens of government and private Ukrainian computer networks, the tech giant warned Saturday.

According to The Associated Press, the still-unidentified hackers behind the attack also left a message warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and expect the worst."

Ukrainian officials say they have "evidence" that the attack is part of Russia's "hybrid war" against the former Soviet republic, The Guardian reported.

In an interview with CNN, a spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin denied the allegations, accusing Ukrainians of "blaming everything on Russia," including the "bad weather in their country."

Russia previously launched cyberattacks against Ukraine in 2014, 2015, and 2017.

Talks between the U.S. and Russia broke down around the time of the attack, after Russian diplomats refused demands to withdraw troops from the Ukrainian border.

Intelligence analysts have warned that Russia is preparing a "false flag" operation to justify an invasion of Ukraine very soon.

  • Ukraine '99.9%' sure Russia behind massive cyber attack targeting govt websites

    Ukraine is "99.9%" sure Russia was behind a massive cyber attack against Ukrainian government websites and the hack could signal a new physical invasion will follow, the president's top security official has told Sky News. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, revealed that some areas within the government's security and defence departments have been put on an even higher state of alert than usual in case of further hostilities.

  • Microsoft discloses malware attack on Ukraine govt networks

    BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft said late Saturday that dozens of computer systems at an unspecified number of Ukrainian government agencies have been infected with destructive malware disguised as ransomware, a disclosure suggesting an attention-grabbing defacement attack on official websites was a diversion. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear. The attack comes as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms and diplomatic talks to resolve the tense stand-off appear stalled. Micros

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’

    ‘Only president Putin knows what he is going to do next, but next week would seem pivotal’

  • US intelligence says Russia planning false flag operation to justify Ukraine invasion

    ‘We saw this playbook before, including the widespread effort to push out misinformation, not just in Europe but around the global community’

