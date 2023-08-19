Ukraine’s Azov Brigade returns to front line to shore up faltering offensive

Ukrainian soldiers in training on 11th August - Anadolu /Anadolu

Ukraine has thrown its rebuilt Azov Brigade into battle for the first time since its defence of Mariupol last year, as it seeks a breakthrough in its faltering offensive.

The push comes as Vladimir Putin visited the command centre of his invading armies for the first time since March and as new estimates said that Russia has taken 300,000 casualties.

Announcing the deployment of the enlarged Azov Brigade, Ukrainian commanders said that its most famous unit was already back fighting Russian forces on the front line.

“The legendary special purpose Azov Brigade has recovered and has started carrying out combat missions,” said Col. Mykola Urshalovych.

Russian forces have been counterattacking in an area called the Serebryansky Forest in the northern section of the eastern frontline around Kupyansk and Lyman.

Volodymyr Zelensky welcoming home the defence commanders of Azovstal last month - Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Ukraine launched its counteroffensive two months ago, but it has suffered heavy casualties in its attacks on tougher-than-expected Russian defences.

This week, US intelligence officials said that Ukraine would fall short of meeting its counteroffensive objective of re-taking Mariupol, although the US-based Institute for the Study of War argued that this was an unfair and “premature” assessment as it said that Russian forces had been badly degraded.

“The Ukrainian counteroffensive is not a discrete set of scheduled operations, and current counteroffensive operations are likely setting more favourable conditions for larger significant operations,” it said.

Mariupol is important because the Kremlin has wanted to turn it into a showcase city of how life under Russian rule could be beautiful and prosperous.

It bombed the city into the ground in March, April and May last year, but has since spent heavily trying to rebuild it.

Mariupol was also the site of the Azov Brigade’s stubborn resistance against the Russian military last year. The Azov Brigade held off Russian soldiers for weeks from its base inside the Azovstal steelworks before surrendering in May 2022.

The Kremlin hates the Azov Brigade, which it has accused of being linked to Nazis, and was furious last month when Turkey broke a prisoner swap deal and set free its leaders before the end of the war.

The Azov commanders have since goaded the Kremlin by promising to lead their soldiers back into battle, which Ukraine’s ministry of the interior has now confirmed by releasing a video set to rock music of them in action.

“The brigade commander Denys ‘Redis’ Prokopenko is already in the ranks,” it said.

Although they have celebrated the Russian defence against the Western-supported Ukrainian counteroffensive, pro-Kremlin military bloggers have admitted that Ukrainian forces have advanced around the village of Robotyne along the southern frontline.

Most of Ukraine’s brigades equipped and trained by the West have now also been committed to battle, including one armed with Challenger 2 tanks from the British Army.

Injured Ukrainian serviceman Mykhailo Dianov inside the Azovstal iron and steel works factory in eastern Mariupol in May last year - DMYTRO 'OREST' KOZATSKYI/AFP

Early on Friday, the Kremlin released a short video of Mr Putin’s first visit to his military’s headquarters in Rostov since March.

The rare visit came two months after Wagner mercenaries, who had demanded the resignation of General Valery Gerasimov as head of the Russian military, seized the headquarters during their short-lived mutiny.

The Kremlin’s video showed Gen. Gerasimov greeting Mr Putin after he pulled up outside the headquarters in his chauffeured car in the dark. He then showed Putin through to a room where other generals were waiting.

“The head of state listened to the reports of the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, commanders of operations and other senior officers of the group,” the Kremlin said.

Although analysts have said that Putin micromanages elements of Russian strategies in Ukraine, he rarely visits frontline units. In April, video showed Putin visiting units towards the southern frontline in occupied Kherson region.

The war in Ukraine has become the deadliest war in Europe since World War II. US intelligence officials have now told the New York Times that Russia has lost 300,000 soldiers in the 18-month war, including 120,000 dead. They also said that Ukraine has suffered 200,000 casualties.