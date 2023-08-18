Ukraine attempted drone attack on Moscow - Russian defence ministry

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine attempted a drone attack on Moscow and its region early on Friday morning, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

"The UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle), after being targeted by air defence weapons, changed its flight path and fell on a non-residential building in the Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment area of Moscow," the ministry said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Warsaw and Maria Tsvetkova in New York; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)