Ukraine asks FIFA to postpone World Cup playoff semifinal with Scotland after Russian invasion

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read

Ukraine officially asked FIFA to postpone its World Cup playoff semifinal with Scotland later this month after Russia invaded the country, according to ESPN.

The Ukrainian Association of Football submitted the formal request to push the March 24 semifinal to a later date. Ukraine qualified for the playoff after finishing second to France in their group during UEFA qualification. The winner of their match against Scotland will then take on either Wales or Austria for a chance to get into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA, according to ESPN, is in “regular contact with UEFA and the Scottish Football Association to find an appropriate solution.”

It’s unclear when the game would be rescheduled, though it reportedly could be played in June in Qatar. The World Cup is set to start on Nov. 21.

At least 15 members of the Ukrainian national team, per the report, also play on club teams in the country — though the league was suspended last month. Nearly all Ukrainian players, according to ESPN, have stayed in the country since Russia invaded. It’s unclear if they are fighting in the conflict, but the government has required that all Ukrainian males aged 18 to 60 stay inside the country to help.

The soccer world has levied plenty of sanctions against Russia since the war started last month. Both FIFA and UEFA have banned the Russian national team from international competitions, including the World Cup, and UEFA moved the Champions League final out of Russia. Electronic Arts removed all Russian teams from the FIFA video game, too.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has announced that he will sell the club in the wake of the invasion. The Russian oligarch has owned the club since 2003, and said he would donate net proceeds from the sale to help those in need in Ukraine.

A corner flag in the colours of the Ukraine national flag
Nearly all players on the Ukranian national team are still reportedly in the country fighting against Russia. Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)
