Ukraine will ask US for more heavy weapons to defeat Russia, Zelenskiy says

Luke Harding Kyiv
·5 min read

President tells press conference he will meet with US secretary of state and defence secretary on Sunday


Ukraine will ask the US for more heavy weapons to defeat Russia, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, before what he said was a “very significant” visit to Kyiv by the US secretary of state and defence secretary on Sunday.

The Ukrainian president said the US and UK had provided his embattled country with the “best military support” since Vladimir Putin’s invasion two months ago. He said he would present an “armaments list” to the Biden administration on Sunday, in order to thwart Russia’s ongoing attempt to seize the Donbas region.

With sufficient arms Ukraine’s military could take back “tomorrow” territory temporarily occupied by Russian forces in the south and east, Zelenskiy said. He acknowledged his “western partners” had recently speeded up delivery of arms, especially Washington.

Firefighters walk past an apartment building damaged by Russian shelling in Odesa, Ukraine.
Firefighters walk past an apartment building damaged by Russian shelling in Odesa, Ukraine. Photograph: Max Pshybyshevsky/AP

He praised European leaders who had been brave enough to come to Ukraine in person and said he hoped the US president, Joe Biden, would visit once the security situation allowed. He said his country didn’t need “tragic selfies”. Instead it required planes and tanks, he suggested.

Zelenskiy’s pleas for further western assistance came at an extraordinary press conference in Kyiv. It took place in a venue deep underground, apparently chosen to protect the president from Russian bomb attack. More than 200 journalists were summoned to the Khreshchatyk metro station.

After security checks, they descended several hundred metres on an elevator and then walked through a decorative Soviet-built chamber to the independence square metro stop. A silver dais had been set up in front of a Ukrainian flag and trident. Trains trundled surreally past.

The president arrived at 7.30pm local time, flanked by Ukrainian commandos. It was Zelenskiy’s biggest media event since Moscow promised in February to “demilitarise” and “de-Nazify” Ukraine. The Kremlin plan to seize Kyiv within days failed and has now morphed into an open-ended war of conquest.

In a meeting with his defence secretary, Sergei Shoigu, last week Putin was seen strangely clutching the table. Asked by the Observer if possible illness explained the Russian leader’s decision to invade Ukraine, Zelenskiy said: “It’s difficult to assess”.

He stressed: “The Russian Federation always wanted something like this to happen. A lot of Russians don’t believe we are independent. We are attempting to repel an encroaching invasion. We are struggling for the right to live. It’s a war for Ukraine’s freedom.”

Zelenskiy compared the Russia military’s behaviour in Ukraine to that of German fascist troops who subjugated Europe 80 years ago. “These are Russian Nazis. They will for ever be inscribed in the history books as barbarians,” he said, citing the murder of civilians including woman and children and widespread rape.

Looking a little tired, and dressed in a grey military fleece, Zelenskiy spoke passionately about the destruction of peaceful communities. He said five Russian missiles slammed into the port city of Odesa on Saturday, killing eight people in an apartment building, and wounding eight.

One of the dead was a three-month-old baby. “Try to grasp it. The war started when the child was a month old. These are pure bastards. They are monsters. It’s horrifying. They don’t care,” he said. A future war crimes tribunal would mete out justice against Russia’s leaders, he added.

Zelenskiy reiterated his willingness to meet Putin for face to face negotiations. “I’m not afraid,” he declared, after reports of several Russian plots to kill him. But he said Ukraine would break off talks if Moscow went ahead next week with what he called a “pseudo-referendum” in the southern Kherson province.

Russia appears poised to legitimise its land-grab by holding a sham vote in occupied areas, similar to the “referendums” in 2014 which saw the creation of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk’s people republics. A new vote would mean talks with Russia were “just theatre with very bad actors”, he said.

Zelenskiy described the situation in besieged Mariupol as “monstrous”. He admitted Ukraine was facing hundreds of Russian armoured vehicles and would not be able to “de-blockade” the port city or its steel factory, where civilians have taken refuge.

Russia continued to bombard the Azovstal plant, just hours after Putin pledged all attacks would cease, Zelenskiy said. Kyiv had offered to trade the civilians trapped inside for Russian serviceman but Moscow had refused offers of “pragmatic dialogue”, he complained.

Zelenskiy said he was enormously proud of Ukrainians who defended their country from Russia’s attack. “They are heroes,” he said. He also praised the media, describing them as “apostles” in the battle for truth at a time when Russia was bombarding its population with lies and disinformation.

The president said the war had brought his citizens together. It had also given the European Union a sense of common values and Nato fresh strategic purpose, he suggested. “We have unity. We need weapons,” he said, before disappearing up an escalator back to his presidential office.

On Thursday the US promised $800m in more weaponry for Ukraine. Biden said he would ask Congress for more money and pledged to send heavy artillery, dozens of howitzers, and 144,000 rounds of ammunition, as well as tactical drones.

“We’re in a critical window now of time where they’re going to set the stage for the next phase of this war,” Biden said, referring to Russia’s attack on the Donbas. The US and its allies were “moving as fast as possible” to provide Zelenskiy with the equipment and weapons he needed, Biden added.

Zelenskiy will meet the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and and the defence secretary, Lloyd Austin, on Sunday.

In another development on Saturday, Turkey announced it was closing its airspace to Russian civilian and military planes flying to Syria.

The announcement marks one of the strongest responses to date by Turkey, which has cultivated close ties with Moscow despite being a member of the Nato defence alliance, to Russia’s two-month military assault on Ukraine.

“We closed the airspace to Russia’s military planes – and even civilian ones – flying to Syria. They had until April, and we asked in March,” Turkish media quoted the foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, as saying.

Çavuşoğlu said he conveyed the decision to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who then relayed it to Putin.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fred VanVleet out of Raptors' elimination game vs. Sixers with left hip strain

    TORONTO — Raptors star guard Fred VanVleet left Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday with an injury. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that VanVleet would not return to the elimination game due to a left hip strain. Toronto trailed the best-of-seven series 3-0 heading into the game. VanVleet missed a total of 13 games with a bruised right knee as the Raptors' regular season wound down. He ave

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Return of Montreal's Défi sportif provides outlet for youth athletes with disabilities

    Whether it be swimming, ice skating or basketball, 15-year-old Leah Gustave has never been shy about trying a sport, even though she was born with arthrogryposis, a condition which severely limits movement in her joints. About four years ago, that curiosity helped her find her passion: boccia, a precision ball sport she hopes to one day play at the Paralympic Games, representing Canada. "At first, I was just throwing balls. And I thought it was fun," she said, giggling with her mother by her sid

  • Stutzte scores in SO, Senators beat Blue Jackets 2-1

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night for their second straight road win. Brady Tkachuk also scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped 33 shots for Ottawa in his first career shootout win. Jack Roslovic had Columbus’ goal and Elvis Merzlikins had 25 saves in the Blue Jackets’ fourth straight loss (0-3-1). Roslovic put the Blue Jackets up 1-0 at 11:20 of the first, burying a tape-to-tape pass

  • Ko, Hataoka share LA Open lead at demanding Wilshire CC

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jin Young Ko had five back-nine birdies in a 7-under 64 at demanding Wilshire Country Club for a share of the second-round lead Friday with Nasa Hataoka in the DIO Implant LA Open. Five strokes behind first-round leader Alison Lee after a 71, the top-ranked Ko moved into position for her second victory of the season in the first of two straight LPGA Tour events in the Los Angeles area. “My putting was so good today,” Ko said. “I wasn’t expecting to play really well today becau

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vancouver Canucks vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

    MONTREAL — The Philadelphia Flyers ended a six-game losing streak Thursday with a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. James van Reimsdyk scored two goals and added an assist for the visiting Flyers while Ivan Provorov chipped in with one goal and an assist. Oskar Lindblom, Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny had the other Philadelphia goals. Bobby Brink had his first career multi-point game with two assists. Martin Jones made 30 saves for the 23-43-11 Flyers. Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole C