Ukraine army has ‘fruitful’ few days destroying Russian fuel and command posts

Ukrainian forces have had a “particularly fruitful” last few days in destroying Russian fuel depots, command posts, air defences and artillery, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, said this was “fulfilling the number one task” in Kyiv’s counter-offensive.

The major counter-attack is going slower than expected by many military experts as Ukraine seeks to limit casualties as its forces have to cross heavily-mined areas before reaching Russian defences.

But Mr Danilov tweeted: "At this stage of active hostilities, Ukraine's Defence Forces are fulfilling the number one task – the maximum destruction of manpower, equipment, fuel depots, military vehicles, command posts, artillery and air defense forces of the Russian army.

"The last few days have been particularly fruitful."

British military chiefs highlighted the difficulties for Ukrainian vehicles crossing minefields.

In its latest intelligence update, the Minstry of Defence said: “In recent weeks, Russia has prioritised and refined tactics aimed at slowing Ukrainian armoured counter-offensive operations in southern Ukraine.

“The core of this approach has been Russia’s very heavy use of anti-tank mines. In some areas the density of its minefields indicate that it has likely used many more mines than laid down in its military doctrine.

“Having slowed the Ukrainian advance, Russia has then attempted to strike Ukrainian armoured vehicles with one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles, attack helicopters and artillery.”

The briefing added: “Although Russia has achieved some success with this approach in the early stages of Ukraine’s counter-offensive, its forces continue to suffer from key weaknesses, especially overstretched units and a shortage of artillery munitions.”