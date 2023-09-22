Ukraine armoured vehicles operating beyond final line of Russian three-layered defences, say military experts

Ukrainian soldiers fire toward Russian position on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia province (AP)

Ukrainian armoured vehicles are operating beyond the final ‘formidable” line of the Russian three-layered defences in the south of the country, military experts said on Friday.

The Institute for The Study of War stressed it was not yet clear if the Kyiv units had “broken fully” through this third defensive layer or if they had retained their new positions.

However, the Washington-based think tank also said the advances and ability of Ukrainian forces to operate so deep into Russian-held territory were “important signs of progress in the Ukrainian counter-offensive”.

In its latest update on Vladimir Putin’s war, the ISW said: “Ukrainian armoured vehicles are operating beyond the final line of the Russian defensive layer that Ukrainian forces in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast (province) are currently penetrating, although ISW is not yet prepared to assess that Ukrainian forces have broken fully through this Russian defensive layer.”

It added that geolocated footage posted on September 21 indicated that Ukrainian armoured vehicles advanced south of the Russian anti-tank ditches and dragon’s teeth obstacles in a tri-layered defence and engaged in “limited combat” immediately west of Verbove (18km - 11 miles - southeast of Orikhiv).

The ISW military briefing added: “The presence of Ukrainian armoured vehicles beyond the final line of the current Russian defensive layer indicates that the Ukrainians have secured their breach of the first two lines of this layer sufficiently to operate vehicles through the breach.

“Ukrainian forces have likely suppressed Russian artillery and other anti-tank systems in the area enough to bring their vehicles forward.

“The Ukrainian ability to bring armoured vehicles to and through the most formidable Russian defences intended to stop them and to operate these vehicles near prepared Russian defensive positions are important signs of progress in the Ukrainian counter-offensive.”

The Russian military, said to be suffering poor morale and with some units with little training, had been unable in this south east province of Ukraine to stop Kyiv forces from making “gradual but steady advances” since mid-August.

Putin’s generals had laterally redeployed some “relatively elite units” to reinforce Russian defensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia province, including the 7th Guards Mountain Airborne (VDV) Division and the 76th Guards VDV Division to the Robotyne area in mid-August to repel Ukrainian attacks, the ISW added.

Russian troops defending front-line trenches were reported to be “poor-quality,” but that counterattacking assault troops were “stronger”.