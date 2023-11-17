Ukraine’s Angelina Usanova stuns as Mother Goddess at Miss Universe

Ukrainian Angelina Usanova in the Mother Goddess outfit

Ukraine’s Angelina Usanova mesmerized the audience with her Mother Goddess outfit during the National Costume competition at the Miss Universe 2023 beauty pageant in El Salvador.

The National Costume competition is one of the most vibrant spectacles of the pageant and sees participates parade across the stage in incredible ensembles to vividly represent their countries and cultures, emphasizing diversity and creativity.

For the past two years, Ukrainian contestants have used the platform to shed light on the ongoing war in Ukraine. Usanova chose the theme of the Mother Goddess for her competition attire, dedicated to Ukrainian mothers and children left vulnerable and pleading for protection against Russian missiles.

REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

The costume was intricate and multi-layered, combining shades of blue and white to symbolize the clear sky. The blend of blue and yellow represents the colors of the Ukrainian flag, while the golden elements in the ensemble symbolize protection. Usanova held a figurine of a little angel in her hands, representing the priceless life of every child and the protection provided by their mother.

Viewers had the opportunity to vote for their favorite contestants through an official app. Last year, Ukraine’s Victoria Apanasenko won this competition based on the results of the audience vote with her "Warrior of Light" costume.

Take a look at the unique costumes chosen by other contestants as well.

Miss Venezuela REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Miss Namibia REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Miss Myanmar REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Miss Philippines REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Miss Gayana REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

The grand finale of the Miss Universe 2023 beauty pageant is scheduled for Nov. 18.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine