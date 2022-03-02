Ukraine’s ambassador to US gets standing ovation at Biden’s State of the Union

Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AFP/Getty Images

Oksana Markarova, the the ambassador of Ukraine to the US, was given a standing ovation at the US Capitol on Tuesday nightduring Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address to Congress.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine dominated the early part of Biden’s speech, as the president condemned Vladimir Putin’s “tyranny” and announced he would ban Russian aircraft from US airspace.

Putin “thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over”, Biden said. But then, the Russian leader “met the Ukrainian people”.

“Groups of citizens blocking tanks with their bodies. Everyone from students to retirees, teachers, turned soldiers defending their homeland,” Biden said.

“In this struggle, as President Zelenskiy said in his speech to the European Parliament: ‘Light will win over darkness,’” Biden said.

“The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States is here tonight. Let each of us here tonight in this chamber send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world.”

Markarova, who was invited to the speech as a guest of Jill Biden, the first lady, was visibly moved as she stood and thanked the attendees, prompting a standing ovation in the House of Representatives. Clutching a Ukrainian flag, Markarova was embraced by Jill Biden as the applause continued.

Markarova was appointed ambassador by Zelenskiy in February 2021, having previously served as Ukraine’s finance minister.

She met with a bipartisan group of senators on Monday night, where she asked for increased military support from the US, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Chris Murphy, a Democratic senator for Connecticut, was present at the meeting and said Markarova had “made clear that they’re going to run out of Stingers and Javelins [missiles] really fast”.