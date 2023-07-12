Ukraine is ‘always grateful’, Zelensky tells Ben Wallace, after ‘Amazon’ jibe

Ukraine's president had previously criticised the alliance’s 'absurd' decision on his country's membership - Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Volodymyr Zelensky has hit back at Ben Wallace after he said Ukraine should show more gratitude for Western support and stop treating allies like “Amazon”.

On Wednesday, the Defence Secretary had urged the Ukrainian president to show more appreciation for arms deliveries after Mr Zelensky expressed fury at his country being denied swift entry into Nato.

“I believe that we were always grateful to the United Kingdom,” Mr Zelensky told a news conference at the end of Nato’s annual summit in Vilnius.

“Let him write to me [about] how else I should express my words of gratitude or we could get up in the morning and express our words of gratitude to the minister,” he added.

He urged Oleksii Reznikov, the Ukrainian defence minister, who was sitting in the audience, to call Mr Wallace to discover his concerns.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also appeared to distance himself from Mr Wallace’s comments, insisting that Ukraine had always been grateful for Britain’s support.

Ben Wallace, right, told reporters: 'People want to see a bit of gratitude'

Earlier, the Defence Secretary said Kyiv risked alienating itself by making repeated demands for weapons and reminded Mr Zelensky that he had to curry support from sometimes sceptical politicians in Washington.

He recounted an incident when he arrived in Ukraine last year after an 11-hour drive only to be presented with a shopping list for fresh military aid, and responded: “I’m not Amazon.”

“Whether we like it or not, people want to see a bit of gratitude,” Mr Wallace told reporters in the margins of the Nato summit in the Lithuanian capital.

“You know, my counsel to the Ukrainians is sometimes: look, you are persuading countries to give up their own stocks.”

“Sometimes you’ve got to persuade lawmakers on the Hill in America, you’ve got to persuade doubting politicians in other countries that it’s worth it and it’s worthwhile and that they’re getting something for it. Whether you like it or not, that’s just the reality,” he added.

Despite Mr Zelensky’s rebuke of Mr Wallace, he appeared to have softened his rhetoric at the Nato summit on Wednesday, repeatedly expressing his “gratitude”.

A day earlier, the Ukrainian president had angrily lashed out on Twitter at the alliance’s “absurd” decision not to offer his country a concrete route to joining.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said it had been “legitimate for the Ukrainian president to be demanding with us, because he is fighting on the ground”.

But the US delegation in Vilnius was reportedly infuriated by the attack on allies for the “vague” wording on conditions attached to their compromise on accession.

Washington had spent months negotiating, against France and Britain, to soften the wording of the final communique from the alliance’s annual summit to deny Kyiv a concrete route into the bloc.

On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser also appeared to suggest that Ukraine should show more appreciation for Western support.

Jake Sullivan told an event at the summit: “the American people do deserve a degree of gratitude from the United States government for their willingness to step up and from the rest of the world as well.”

“The United States of America has stepped up to provide an enormous amount of capacity to help ensure that Ukraine’s brave soldiers have the ammunition, air defence, the infantry, fighting vehicles, the mine clearing equipment and so much else to be able to effectively defend against Russia’s onslaught and to take territory back as well,” he said.

After their bilateral meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Sunak said that Mr Zelensky had “repeatedly expressed his gratitude to me and to the British people and indeed other allies”.

The Ukrainian president used the word “grateful” to thank leaders for their ongoing support in no fewer than four public statements.

It came as G7 countries agreed on a new pact for providing long-term security commitments to Ukraine, a commitment sold as a promise to support its road to Nato membership.

At the announcement, Mr Zelensky repeatedly thanked his allies for their role in brokering the deal, as he appeared to swallow his disappointment.

It was seen as a shift in tone from when he had first arrived in Vilnius and was infuriated by the cautious offer on membership.

“The Ukrainian delegation is bringing home a significant security victory for Ukraine, for our country, for our people, for our children,” the Ukrainian president said.

“Today’s framework declaration and security guarantees will open up the possibility for strong bilateral commitments,” he added.

‘Credible arrangement’ for Ukraine

At a joint press conference with Mr Zelensky, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary-general, praised what he called a “credible arrangement in place for Ukraine’s security” that would ensure “history does not repeat itself”.

“I therefore welcome that many allies will today commit to providing long-term security assistance to Ukraine,” he added.

Mr Biden said the agreement would “help Ukraine build a capable defence across land, air and sea, which will be a force for stability in the region and deter against any and all threats”.

The deal, which non-G7 countries will also be able to contribute to, will help Ukraine build its military, as well as assist on training, intelligence sharing and cyber defences.

In return, Kyiv has promised to deliver reforms to its judiciary and civilian control of its military.

