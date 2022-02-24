Ukraine airspace closed to civilian flights

Aircraft near Boryspil International airport near Kiev, Ukraine

Ukraine has closed its airspace to civilian flights after Russia began military action in the country's east.

It cited a high risk to flight safety due to the use of weapons and military equipment in the Donbas region.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency warned of additional safety risks in flying in bordering airspace in Russia and Belarus.

"There is a risk of both intentional targeting and misidentification of civil aircraft," the regulator said.

"The presence and possible use of a wide range of ground and airborne warfare systems poses a high risk for civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels."

Aircraft flying to or from UK airports have been ordered to avoid Ukraine's airspace by the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

British citizens were advised to leave the country on Tuesday.

Mr Shapps tweeted: "I've instructed UK—CAA (the Civil Aviation Authority) to ensure airlines avoid Ukraine airspace to keep passengers and crew safe.

"We continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and work with our international partners to respond to this act of aggression."

The only airlines still flying from the UK, Wizz Air and Ryanair, said they had suspended all flights to Ukraine.