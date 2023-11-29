Ukraine accuses Russia of poisoning military intelligence chief’s wife

Ukraine said Tuesday it believed Russia had poisoned the wife of its military intelligence chief, in an apparent assassination attempt targeting the heart of Kyiv's leadership.

Marianna Budanova, who is an advisor to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, was hospitalised after a prolonged deterioration in her health, the Babel news outlet reported earlier.

Ukrainian investigators' "main hypothesis" is that Russia was involved in the poisoning attempt, Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov later told AFP.

"The target was the wife," he added, because "it is simply impossible to reach the commander directly."

There were no immediate comments from Russian authorities.

Yusov said mercury and arsenic, highly toxic substances, were used in the attack.

Citing unnamed intelligence sources, Babel said Kyiv had opened an investigation into what it described as "attempted murder".

A source speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP Babel's report was accurate, adding that Budanova had been poisoned and was receiving treatment, but declined to give further details.

Babel reported that the substances found in her body "are not used in normal life or military affairs".

"Their presence may indicate a deliberate poisoning attempt," it said.

It also said "several" other GUR employees were being treated for suspected poisoning.

"I can't talk about the timing now," he said.

