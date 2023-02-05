Ukraine: 5 injured in rocket attacks on 2nd-largest city

  • An injured man evacuates with family members from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    1/9

    Russia Ukraine War

    An injured man evacuates with family members from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A woman walks out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    2/9

    Russia Ukraine War

    A woman walks out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Emergency and municipal workers clear the rubble from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    3/9

    Russia Ukraine War

    Emergency and municipal workers clear the rubble from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • An emergency worker carries pieces of a sawn tree in front of a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    4/9

    Russia Ukraine War

    An emergency worker carries pieces of a sawn tree in front of a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Owners of apartments enter a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    5/9

    Russia Ukraine War

    Owners of apartments enter a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Women clean up broken glass from the window of a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    6/9

    Russia Ukraine War

    Women clean up broken glass from the window of a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Emergency workers saw a tree in front of a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    7/9

    Russia Ukraine War

    Emergency workers saw a tree in front of a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A man helps a lady to walk out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    8/9

    Russia Ukraine War

    A man helps a lady to walk out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Emergency workers stand in front of Kharkiv National Academy of Urban Economy which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    9/9

    Russia Ukraine War

    Emergency workers stand in front of Kharkiv National Academy of Urban Economy which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
An injured man evacuates with family members from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
A woman walks out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
Emergency and municipal workers clear the rubble from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
An emergency worker carries pieces of a sawn tree in front of a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
Owners of apartments enter a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
Women clean up broken glass from the window of a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
Emergency workers saw a tree in front of a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
A man helps a lady to walk out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
Emergency workers stand in front of Kharkiv National Academy of Urban Economy which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
·1 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Five people were injured in Russian rocket attacks Sunday in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, officials said.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said four people were injured when a Russian S-300 missile fell near an apartment block and another was hurt when a missile hit a higher-education building. Local media reports said the building hit was the National Academy for Urban Economy, about 700 meters from the city's central square.

Meanwhile, heavy fighting continued in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, one of four regions that Russia illegally annexed last year even though its forces do not fully control the region. Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said five civilians were wounded in rocket attacks during the night in the city of Druzhkivka and that the town of Avdiivka and its outskirts were also fired on.

In the Black Sea port of Odesa, workers labored to connect temporary generators shipped in to try to restore electricity. The city and surrounding area were plunged into darkness over the weekend following a large-scale network failure.

Grid operator Ukrenergo said that the failure involved equipment “repeatedly repaired” after Russia’s savage strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid, and that residents should brace themselves for lengthy blackouts.

As of Sunday afternoon, about 280,000 customers remained without power, said prime minister Denis Shmyhal.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Latest Stories

  • Ottawa tight-lipped on details as Canada, U.S. call out China over balloon

    OTTAWA — Canada announced that it had called China's ambassador onto the carpet — but otherwise remained tight-lipped — as Ottawa and Washington expressed their disapproval about a high-altitude surveillance balloon found floating over the United States. Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu was summoned for the dressing down from Global Affairs Canada officials on Thursday after the Pentagon revealed the presence of the balloon over the sensitive military sites in the western U.S. "China's ambassador t

  • Funeral held for Belarusian activist killed in Ukraine

    A funeral for a Belarusian military volunteer and activist who died fighting on the frontlines in eastern Ukraine was held in Kyiv on Saturday. Eduard Lobov was killed in fierce artillery battles in Vuhledar against Russian troops as part of a small but dynamic regiment of Belarusian dissidents fighting alongside the Ukrainian armed forces. Russian troops have ramped up attacks in the east of Ukraine, particularly in the industrial towns of Bakhmut and Vuhledar.

  • Man wanted in death of former CBC journalist

    Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant in death of longtime CBC producer Michael Finlay who died a week after he was allegedly assaulted in a random attack in Toronto's east end.

  • Battlefield strength swiftest way to Ukraine peace – UK Foreign Secretary

    Helping to arm Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russia is the swiftest path to achieving peace, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in an article published on Sunday. Cleverly was writing in a Maltese newspaper ahead of a visit on Tuesday to the Mediterranean island, which assumed the presidency of the U.N. Security Council at the start of February. "Like all authoritarian rulers, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin responds only to strength in his opponents," Cleverly wrote in the Times of Malta.

  • Ukraine war: Bodies of British volunteers killed in Donetsk region returned in prisoner swap with Russia

    The bodies of two British volunteers have been returned following a prisoner swap with Russia, Ukraine has announced. Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 48, were killed attempting a "humanitarian evacuation" in Ukraine. "We managed to take the bodies of the foreign volunteers who'd perished, Christopher Matthew Perry and Andrew Tobias Matthew, as well as the body of Evgen Kulyk, a Ukrainian who'd served with the French Foreign Legion and volunteered to join the Ukrainian forces."

  • Bradford: Plans for 'Brit School North' proposed

    The Brit School in Croydon has nurtured a host of international music stars, including Adele.

  • 3 expenses you can skip before listing your home, according to 'Selling Sunset' stars

    Mary Fitzgerald and Maya Vander of "Selling Sunset" spoke to Insider about things you don't need to spend money on before you sell your home.

  • He reached 'kingpin' status by selling Mexican cartel-supplied drugs. But betrayal awaited

    The Alabama man oversaw millions of dollars worth of drug shipments from a dangerous Mexican cartel.

  • A Gilded Age mansion owned by Mexico's richest man is on the market for $80 million for the 2nd time — take a look at the historic NYC home

    Carlos Slim, who was once the world's richest man, previously tried to sell his 20,000-square-foot Fifth Avenue mansion in 2015.

  • US downs suspected Chinese spy balloon off Carolina coast

    Recovery efforts are underway to retrieve the debris from the downed balloon, Pentagon officials said. The balloon was shot down by an F-22.

  • US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s Solution To Chinese Balloon Is Deservedly Mocked

    The former president's eldest son suggested Montana residents shoot down the balloon themselves — despite that being logistically impossible.

  • Twitter Critics Post Jan. 6 Photo Of Terrified GOP Rep Now Handing Out Assault Rifle Pins

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) mocks Democrats for being "triggered" by his assault rifle lapel pins. Twitter wags noted he looked pretty triggered by Jan. 6 violence.

  • Trump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is getting ready to write a check to a Florida court for more than $1 million — but he’s hoping to get the money back.Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White HouseThousands Mistake US Research Balloon for Chinese Sp

  • Democratic Socialism Isn’t Soviet Communism, You Idiots

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersThe House of Representatives voted by an overwhelming margin on Thursday to condemn “the horrors of socialism.”It’s obvious that the real targets are politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But instead of explaining what’s wrong with popular democratic socialist policy proposals like Medicare for All or eliminating tuition at public universities, most of the resolution is wasted on denouncing the real or alleged “horr

  • Chinese balloon live updates: China says it reserves right to respond to downing

    A massive Chinese surveillance balloon that moved across the continental U.S. this week has been shot down. The Pentagon has confirmed the balloon was being used for surveillance, disputing China's claim that it was a civilian aircraft used for meteorological purposes. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the balloon didn't pose a physical or military threat, and once it was detected, the U.S. took steps to protect against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information.

  • Shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon could be a lot harder than it sounds, former Navy pilot says

    "It's very difficult with what we have, because what we have was not meant to shoot down balloons," a former naval aviator told Insider.

  • Turns Out Russia Is Overselling Its 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missile

    Turns out Russia is overselling its "unstoppable" hypersonic missile. Why? Because Mach 5+ missiles still can’t handle the heat, according to a U.S. report.

  • Video Shows Chinese Balloon Being Shot Down Over Atlantic Ocean

    Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Chase Doak/Reuters and ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersThe United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 4.The balloon was taken down as it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.Less than an hour earlier, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associ

  • Trump Offers $1 Million Bond In Bid To Appeal Sanctions For Filing 'Frivolous' Conspiracy Suit

    The Florida judge who imposed the sanctions raked Trump as a "mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process.”