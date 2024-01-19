Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen makes 20 saves for 2nd straight shutout, Sabres beat Blackhawks 3-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 20 saves for his second consecutive shutout and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Thursday night in a game moved back a day because of snow.

Zemgus Girgensons, JJ Peterka and Rasmus Dahlin scored.

Luukkonen had his third career NHL shutout, also beating San Jose 3-0 on Monday. His best save came with 5:45 remaining when he stopped Reese Johnson from close range on a 2-on-1 opportunity.

Arvid Soderblom made 27 saves for struggling Chicago. The Blackhawks have two victories in their last 11 games.

Girgensons opened the scoring with 7:33 remaining in the second period. He redirected a shot from defenseman Ryan Johnson in front of the net.

Peterka made it 2-0 at 2:57 of the third on a shot that came from behind the Chicago goal line. Peterka’s shot ricocheted off Soderblom’s right shoulder into the net.

Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev received a five-minute major for boarding 5:19 into the third following a dangerous hit that sent defenseman Erik Johnson into the boards head first.

Dahlin made it 3-0 on the ensuing power play, scoring at 6:06. Dahlin’s long shot was deflected by Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic into the Chicago net.

Dahlin received a unique penalty for the Sabres five minutes into the second period. As he prepared to exit the penalty box, Dahlin played the puck with his stick before his feet hit the ice — so the Sabres received a team penalty for bench interference.

UP NEXT:

Blackhawks: Host the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Sabres: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday.

___

Mark Ludwiczak, The Associated Press