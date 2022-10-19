The UK’s 'worst service station' revealed

Max Stephens
·3 min read
Hartshead Moor East services is ranked the worst in Britain - Tony Smith / Alamy Stock Photo
Hours in a traffic jam on the M62 is enough to make even the dingiest of service stations seem like an oasis.

But Hartshead Moor East services, between junctions 25 and 26, might be so bad that even the most caffeine-deprived of drivers will hold on for the next exit.

The West Yorkshire motorway services have been declared Britain’s worst by the watchdog Transport Focus.

Complaints about the site’s Burger King and Starbucks on TripAdvisor range from stale cakes and dry burgers to the “appalling” customer service.

One disgruntled customer said he was “absolutely astounded by the disgusting attitude of the staff” while another wrote: “Bored and totally uninterested is a pretty accurate way of describing the ‘Starbucks team’.

“Tables were uncleared and the whole place was scruffy, food on the floor and so on.”

Reviews for the Burger King were no kinder, with one writing: “The lettuce was brown and old, the bread really dry and crumbly (literally fell into bits) and even worse took about 30 mins to be ready.”

Another unhappy customer said: “If you want Starbucks coffee, stale cake, and... service from a failing 60s service centre, then look no further.”

Welcome Break ‘very disappointed’ with results

The Welcome Break-owned site scored 80 per cent for “overall satisfaction” in the Transport Focus survey of 31,000 drivers and 119 services.

A spokesman for Welcome Break said they were “very disappointed” with the survey’s results.

“We have received the detailed comments from Transport Focus and we will be working closely with our teams to address the feedback from the report as well as prioritising the site for future investment,” they added.

By contrast, Rugby services on the M6 in Warwickshire ranked the best in Britain, with one visitor comparing it to an “oasis” on TripAdvisor.

Moto Rugby services on the M6 in Warwickshire is ranked the best in Britain - Jamie Gray / Alamy Stock Photo
Moto Rugby services on the M6 in Warwickshire is ranked the best in Britain - Jamie Gray / Alamy Stock Photo

Ken McMeikan, chief executive of Moto Hospitality, said the high standards of cleanliness, toilets and its electric vehicle charging facilities gave it the edge over its competitors.

Donington Park on the M1, also owned by Moto, was awarded 99 per cent for customer satisfaction.

The average satisfaction score given by all users of services was 93 per cent, including 61 per cent who said they were very satisfied.

Only three per cent said they were very or fairly dissatisfied.

Meanwhile, 31 per cent said they felt tired, stressed or frustrated when they arrived at a services, but just seven per cent had those feelings when they left.

Anthony Smith, chief executive at Transport Focus, said: “Congratulations to Moto Rugby services. Visitors rated the toilets highly, liked the look of the services and found the staff helpful and friendly. The newest site on the motorway network shows what can be done and delivers what drivers want.

“Road users tell us they want well-maintained facilities with good quality food choices. Motorway services continue to do a good job of their most important safety function – allowing drivers to rest and relax before getting back on the road.”

Edmund King, president of the AA, said the provision of electric vehicle chargers at Rugby is “the sort of facilities all motorway service areas should have”.

“In terms of road safety, it is essential that drivers take a break at least every two-and-a-half hours, so it is vital that attractive service areas with all the facilities encourage drivers to stop,” he added.

