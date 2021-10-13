This UK Woman Hasn't Eaten Veggies in Her Life Due to Extreme Food Phobia

A 34-year-old British woman has not eaten a single vegetable almost all her life because she claims to have an extreme food phobia. Charlotte Whittle, from North Yorkshire, England, revealed her story in the latest episode of the TV show Extreme Food Phobics. The show gives people like Charlotte an opportunity to tackle their fear. The 34-year-old was made to go inside a room full of broccoli. Charlotte said that she shuddered just by the sight of vegetables.

According to The Sun, Charlotte said she used to vomit after eating vegetables, and slowly developed a fear for new foods, including sauce and even thick liquid like milkshakes. The 34-year-old added that her mother did not take her to the doctor, thinking she would shed the habit eventually, and fed her safe foods like hotdogs and chicken nuggets to keep her tummy full.

After getting a job as an apprentice groom at a stable when she was 18 years old, Charlotte moved away from her home. Charlotte’s picky eating habit became a running joke with her colleagues. At Charlotte’s workplace, the employer used to prepare food for the workers, but she eventually requested to make her meals.

While other workers at the stables would munch on sandwiches filled with wholesome stews, she would eat it with just a plain ham. The 34-year-old said that she had difficulty eating food at the wrong temperature or even if it was served wrongly.

Charlotte’s food habits majorly affected her social life. She has been single for more than 10 years and is now used to spending time with her dog. She would love to meet someone, though, she says.

When the 34-year-old made an appearance at the Extreme Food Phobics, the TV presenter Dr Ranj Singh said she had an extreme deficiency of Vitamin C and that could cause tiredness, bleeding gums and low mood.

Since the airing of the show, Charlotte has made some breakthroughs. She said that she tried pasta with sauce and grapes. She has now also added cereal bars and pizza to her diet. Charlotte’s dream is to go on a meal with friends without worrying about the food.

