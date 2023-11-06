UK withdraws some diplomats from Lebanon over fears of wider Middle East conflict

The Foreign Office said on Monday it was pulling out some of its embassy staff from Lebanon's capital Beirut over fears that Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip could widen into the region.

The announcement came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued a Middle East dash to try to avert contagion from Israel’s incursion into the Palestinian Gaza Strip, sparked by the massacre by Hamas terrorists of civilians inside Israel on October 7.

Mr Blinken was in Turkey after pushing Israel for a humanitarian pause in the fighting. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a ceasefire - as has Hamas - and Israeli forces said they had reached the coastline to the south of Gaza City, effectively cutting the Strip in two.

"Events in Lebanon are fast moving. The situation has potential to deteriorate quickly and with no warning," the Foreign Office said in updated travel advice for Lebanon.

"Due to the security situation, some staff at the British embassy and all family members of staff have been temporarily withdrawn. The embassy continues with essential work including services to British nationals."

It added: "FCDO advises against all travel to Lebanon due to risks associated with the conflict between Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. There are ongoing mortar and artillery exchanges and airstrikes in South Lebanon, on the boundary with Israel.

"Tensions are high and events could escalate with little warning, which could affect or limit exit routes out of Lebanon."

Around 100 UK nationals have used the Rafah crossing into Egypt to leave the besieged enclave of Gaza since it opened to foreign nationals last week. Another 100 remain who have registered with the Foreign Office.

Among those to have successfully passed through the crossing are the parents-in-law of First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said “de-escalating” diplomatic efforts over the Middle East conflict must continue.

She said the Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary were all working “with everyone in the region to make sure we can keep tensions in check and also that we can make sure we’re getting humanitarian aid into Gaza”.