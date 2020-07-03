UK wins bidding war for satellite firm OneWeb

A Soyuz-2 rocket takes-off with OneWeb satellites from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan - Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service /Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service

The UK’s bid to buy OneWeb has won at an auction in New York, The Telegraph can reveal.

Britain had been bidding for OneWeb, the collapsed satellite company it hopes will build a constellation to rival that of the EU’s Galileo, along with backing from Indian telecoms billionaire Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Enterprises.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The UK bid won last night and an announcement could come as soon as midday, sources said.

The UK was facing a bidding war against Canadian firm Telesat, backed by the Canadian government, with plans to place a $500m (£402m) bet on OneWeb, an Anglo-American satellite company that went bankrupt in March after its biggest investors, including SoftBank, pulled out amid the hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bid will still face final approval by the court next week and US regulatory clearance. Approval would see the UK take a 20pc stake in the firm along with a consortium of other private investors.

UK Space Agency officials told the Government last week that investing in OneWeb to build a rival to the EU’s Galileo system could ultimately prove to be a failed endeavour as the firm's system is unable to provide accurate location signals, they claimed.

OneWeb’s satellites currently orbit at around 1,200km, compared to over 20,000km and up for US GPS and the EU’s Galileo system. UK Space Agency officials said that OneWeb's system would require more satellites than the GPS system to cover the same ground and would require more ground monitoring stations.

OneWeb declined to comment. The Government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More follows