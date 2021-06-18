UK weather warning – live: Dozens of flood alerts issued in England as torrential rain ends heatwave

(AFP via Getty Images)

Millions of people across the southeast of England are braced for yet more rain, with dozens of flood alerts issued across parts of the country.

The “warning zone” covers a broad sweep of the southeast and East Anglia, covering Hull, Norwich, London, Southampton and Birmingham. Strong winds are also expected as the storm develops on Friday, while areas of the southeast including Kent can expect torrential downpour.

The Environment Agency has issued 29 flood alerts, with most in south and east England and a handful in the Midlands.

Flood alerts – rather than flood warnings – mean that flooding is possible and that people living in or travelling through these areas should be prepared.

The Met Office warned people to expect poor visibility and wet roads, as well as torrential rain and lightning.