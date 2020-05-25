UK weather: Warm, sunny bank holiday to see mercury hit 24C in London

A man walks his dog on Preston beach in Weymouth: Getty Images

Britons will be able to enjoy fine, sunny weather for the Monday bank holiday and the rest of the week, with some risk of rain and thunderstorms expected to usher in the month of June.

Today’s bank holiday started with early mist and low cloud in the west, but this will clear quickly, making way for fine and dry weather across much of the UK.

Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 24C in London, 21C in Newcastle and 20C Edinburgh today, becoming warmer inland.

However, the far northwest of the country could see some outbreaks of rain later today. According to the Met Office, a band of cloud and patchy rain will move across northern and some central areas, but elsewhere will have clear spells, with a few fog patches forming in the south.

Tuesday will also be dry with long sunny spells in the south, with temperatures reaching up to 26C

Conditions are rather cloudier across some central areas, with drizzle and fog expected near western coasts.

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin said: “All the computer models are in strong agreement that high pressure will sit around for most of next week, certainly bringing most of the south and central Britain fine and sunny weather.”

The public can expect the rest of the week to follow the same trend of very warm, sunny days, although some rain could fall in the northwest.

But according to the Met Office’s long-range forecast, things could change quite drastically in the last few days of May, as thicker cloud begins to develop, bringing some outbreaks of rain.

“By the end of May outbreaks are expected to affect parts of Scotland and some western areas of the UK, with warm conditions and a risk of thunderstorms breaking out across England ahead of this rain,” said the Met Office.

“Into next week, the rain across Scotland is likely to move away to the east, allowing dry and settled conditions to build across most parts of the UK.”

The warm weather this week is likely to tempt people out to beaches, parks and other outdoor spaces. The public has been advised by various councils and authorities to avoid crowding and to practice social distancing – and wherever possible, to stay at home and enjoy the fine weather there.