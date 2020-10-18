UK weather: ‘Turbulent’ week of weather will see heavy wind and rain hit parts of UK

Pedestrians shelter from the rain beneath umbrellas as they pass sale signs outside a H&M shop in London (AFP via Getty Images)

Heavy wind and rain is forecast to hit parts of the UK this week, with the Met Office calling this week a “turbulent” one for weather.

A yellow rain warning has been issued for areas in Northern Ireland and Scotland on both Monday and Tuesday, meaning those areas will likely see flooding.

Gusts of 40mph are expected over the Irish sea, while up to 60mm of rain could fall — rising to 80mm in mountainous regions.

Luke Miall, a meteorologist at the Met Office, told the AP news agency: "Well there's a turbulent week of weather ahead, it is starting to look wetter and windier.

"Sunday evening will be dry for most of the UK, though rain will start to push through Northern Ireland, going into Scotland and northern England by Monday morning, suggesting a north-south split.

"The wind will then start to pick up in the early hours of Monday in most regions."

Temperatures will hit 16C in London and the southeast, which is the average for this time of year, although it will be cool where the rain is.

Mr Miall went on: "Going into Tuesday the rain will start to push towards Wales the south-west of England, with most of the UK seeing rain at some point.

"The winds will be much stronger on Tuesday with heavier showers in Northern Ireland and Scotland."

He said this was due to a spell of high pressure and air being dragged in from the Mediterranean.

Wednesday will see some warmer weather, with areas seeing 18C temperatures.

Mr Miall added: "Unlike this week where the weather has been fairly static, next week will be changeable with the rain having the most impact.

"This is fairly typical for the time of year."

Additional reporting by agencies

