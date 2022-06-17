UK weather: Britain set for 34C as heatwave brings hottest day of the year

People take to the water for an early morning cool down at London Fields Lido, in Hackney, east London

An amber health alert has been issued requiring "heatwave action" as Britain braces for the hottest day of the year.

Health authorities have imposed the “level three heat-health alert” for London, the east of England and the south east on Friday as the region expects highs of 34C.

The alert from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office, the second highest of five available, "requires social and healthcare services to target specific actions at high-risk groups".

A level two alert remains in place for the East Midlands and South West to "ensure readiness and swift action to reduce harm from a potential heatwave".

It comes as rail passengers have been warned to “check before you travel” with delays expected.

Away from the south east, 27-30C is expected across most of England and Wales as the temperatures reach a sweltering peak ahead of the weekend.

Rail delays expected

But those relying on the railway may come unstuck, as Network Rail, which manages the country’s rail tracks and signals, warned on Friday the conditions “cause delays”, adding: “We work hard to keep you moving in hot weather. This isn’t always easy.”

The public body said that the railway is made of 20,000 miles of steel track which can get 20 degrees hotter, expand and buckle in hot weather. Train operators have urged travellers to allow extra time for their journeys.

Extreme heat is building across England and Wales over the next couple of days 🌡️



But it won't last for long, with a front introducing cooler air on Saturday pic.twitter.com/2H64ch1ZKK — Met Office (@metoffice) June 16, 2022

Overhead lines that provide power to the trains could expand and sag, which in previous heatwaves have led to widespread chaos and cancellations.

Network Rail said that temporary speed restrictions could be introduced to reduce pressure on overhead lines and to reduce forces on the track. These restrictions would coincide with the day’s hottest forecast air temperature.

“Speed restrictions reduce the risk of damage and keep services running but they can cause delays,” it said in an alert on its website.

Early morning swimmers take to the West Reservoir Hackney early this morning - Tom Bowles / Story Picture Agency

“We have to balance the inconvenience of delays against the risk of the greater disruption that would be caused if we need to fully close the line.”

Speed restrictions could also be imposed because of “prolonged drought” creating potholes beneath the track which means “trains can’t run at full speed over these defects and slow down to keep you safe”, Network Rail said.

Fire warning

Meanwhile, firefighters are warning that there is an increased risk of fires due to the heatwave.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it has already attended more than 1,430 grass and open land fires across the city this year.

This includes grassland, canal and riverbank vegetation, scrubland, parks, playgrounds, crops and woodland.

Swimmers cool off in The Serpentine this morning in London's Hyde Park - Jeremy Selwyn

Around 350 of these were in domestic gardens and LFB said that with prolonged periods of hot weather, there is a concern these numbers will rise.

In the last five years, London's firefighters have attended almost 600 fires involving barbecues, 45 of which were on private balconies.

Mercury soars

A high of 29.5C was recorded at Northolt in west London on Thursday, surpassing the 2022 high of 28.2C recorded at Kew Gardens on Wednesday.

While England and Wales will bask in the heat on Friday, it will be cooler in Northern Ireland and Scotland which will both be affected by rain.

Horse riders Robin Johnson and Gail Meaker watch on as their horses cool down at sunrise at Highcliffe Beach near Christchurch, Dorset - Jordan Pettitt/Solent News & Photo Agency

Britain's highest recorded June UK temperature was 35.6C at Southampton Mayflower Park in June 1976 - and forecasters do not expect that high to be surpassed this week.

Already on Friday morning, commuters were facing rail delays, including a fault with the signalling system just outside London Waterloo station causing disruption until 2pm.

Some rail operators such as Southeastern have also told beach-goers to expect busy and possibly delayed trains heading to and from the coast on Friday.

Safety teams have been preparing for the heatwave by painting hotspot track areas in white to reduce heat absorption, adding concrete slabs as sleepers and introducing auto-tension power lines and real-time heat sensors, Network Rail said.