UK weather: Storm and wind warnings but new jet stream offers hope for August

An unseasonably deep area of low pressure is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of England on Wednesday - George Cracknell Wright

August has already brought storm warnings amid unseasonable downpours and grey skies, but forecasters say it may not be a total washout as the jet stream could shift as early as next week, bringing hotter and drier conditions.

A yellow severe weather warning for wind was issued for southern parts of England on Wednesday, as a deep area of low pressure brought strong winds and heavy rain.

The damp and blustery conditions follow the wettest and dullest July since 2017, and have been blamed on the position of the jet stream.

But a change is expected by the middle of next week, the BBC’s weather service has said, with the jet stream moving further north and bringing in a band of high pressure over the UK.

“It looks like the low pressure systems will tend to clear away and something we haven’t seen for a while – an area of high pressure which could settle things down around the middle part of next week,” said BBC forecaster Stav Danaos.

A man walks across Westminster Bridge during heavy rain in central London - George Cracknell Wright

“That will bring something drier, brighter, and finally a little bit warmer.”

The Met Office was somewhat less optimistic, saying that while there were some signs of potentially more settled and warm conditions, there was still uncertainty.

“The greatest chance of seeing anything more widely settled would be through the second part of August, although this may be accompanied by an increasing risk of thundery showers,” a spokesman said.

“With unsettled conditions never too far away, it looks unlikely that we will see any prolonged or excessive heat, with the chance of heatwaves here in the UK being lower than some recent Augusts.”

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across parts of Wales and England

Wednesday 0900 – 1900



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/4K782g12Xy — Met Office (@metoffice) August 1, 2023

Last month was the UK’s sixth wettest July on record, and the wettest ever July in Northern Ireland, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.

The UK saw an average of 140.1 millimetres rain across the month, the sixth highest total for July since records began in 1836.

Some parts of the UK saw three times as much rain in July than the average for the month, leading to a washout for outdoor hospitality, and forcing farmers to wait for their harvests.

“Where a destination is quite weather dependent, like seaside destinations, they’re having quite a tough time at the moment,” Bernard Donoghue, director of the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions, which has the National Trust, English Heritage and zoos among its members, told the Press Association.

“So people are making the switch to go to museums, galleries, indoor attractions, particularly in cities.”

BBC reports that later in August could see an improvement in the weather

But Mr Donoghue said the punishing heatwaves in continental Europe, where temperatures have reached above 40C (104F), had led to a boost for tourism into the UK.

He said: “We’ve seen a real boom in visitors from Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, to London, in particular, over the last three weeks.”

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has also warned that its members could face “financial difficulty” if farmers are unable to bring in crops due to continued downpours.

But Richard Heady, who is on the NFU’s crops board, said the situation was not in dire straits yet.

“As long as we get some dry weather within the next two weeks we’ll be able to crack on and get something in the shed before it completely ruins,” he said.

