UK weather: snow and frost forecast as March temperatures set to fall

Kevin Rawlinson
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Geoffrey Swaine/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Geoffrey Swaine/Rex/Shutterstock

March might be the first month of meteorological spring but switching the woolly coat for a lighter jacket may have to be put on hold. Forecasters have said temperatures are likely to be slightly colder than usual this year in the UK.

As February drew to an end, the Met Office said parts of the country had increased chances of snow, frost and fog in the coming weeks. The odds of wintry showers were particularly short in the first week of March, it said, with coastal areas in the northern and eastern areas of the UK likely to feel it first, before the cold weather moves southwards.

Mark Sidaway, a deputy chief meteorologist with the Met Office, said forecasters had detected a phenomenon that helped produce a record-breaking cold spring in 2018. But he added that the chances of similarly severe weather this year were low.

England had its driest February in 30 years, according to provisional figures from the Met Office. Just 15.3mm of rain fell, with Bedfordshire, Greater London and Essex among the driest areas, putting last month among the top five driest Februarys on record.

Essex was the county with the least amount of rain – just 3.5mm, which is 8% of the average. The UK as a whole saw less than half the average rainfall for the month, at 45%, with 43.4mm falling.

Scotland was the only country to buck the trend, with 69% of average rainfall, while Wales and Northern Ireland also suffered dry spells, with 22% and 34% respectively.

Sidaway said a sudden stratospheric warming – an atmospheric phenomenon above the north pole – had been seen. This can cause westerly winds around the pole that normally hem in the intensely cold winds to start moving to the east. In 2018, this brought intensely cold Arctic Siberian air to the UK.

He added: “Although we have had a sudden stratospheric warming event and other drivers pointing towards colder conditions in March, at this stage there is a low probability of having widely disruptive winter weather like that of five years ago in March 2018.

“At that time, a large area of high pressure became established over Scandinavia, providing a feed of cold air all the way from Arctic Siberia. This brought intense cold to the UK.

“We are expecting an area of high pressure to become increasingly established in an area toward Greenland. This will allow a northerly flow to feed colder air into at least the northern and eastern half of the UK bringing wintry showers.

“The extended outlook shows the possibility for a series of areas of low pressure to come across the Atlantic, and these bring the potential for some more widespread snowfall as they encounter the cold air, although the location and timing of these is very uncertain for now.

“The exact positioning of the high pressure will be key and will greatly affect what weather we see in the UK.”

The Met Office said the most likely scenario was for colder and settled weather, with wintry showers perhaps affecting some northern and eastern – mainly coastal – areas at first.

“This colder regime moving south across much of the UK, increasing risk of wintry showers, perhaps snow to the higher ground in the north. Temperatures are likely to be below average,” they added.

Forecasters said they were less confident about predictions for March after the first week, though they said the conditions were present for continued colder-than-average weather.

“Spells of rain become more likely, with a chance that some areas could see snow. Some wintry episodes could be disruptive with a combination of snow and strong winds. North-west areas of the UK have the highest chance of remaining drier than average.

“Temperatures are most likely to be below average overall during at least the first half of March. But values are expected to be nearer average overall later on. Within this, shorter colder spells remain possible.”

Latest Stories

  • A severe snowstorm threat will spike your Ontario snowfall forecast

    You might want to be sitting down before you read the highest possible snowfall outlined for southern Ontario's late-week storm

  • Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story

    Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton’s fate seems particularly cruel. The Ironton’s captain and six sailors clambered into a lifeboat but it was dragged to the bottom before they could detach it from the ship. Now, the mystery has been solved, officials with Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Alpena, Michigan, said Wednesday.

  • 'What a miracle': Horse rescued from rubble 21 days after devastating Turkey quake

    Rescue teams discovered a horse alive and well under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Adiyaman 21 days following the devastating earthquakes that rattled the country.

  • More snow expected Wednesday night on B.C.'s South Coast after unexpected snowfall leads to traffic woes

    An unexpectedly heavy snowfall early Tuesday caused power outages, airport delays and traffic slowdowns in parts of B.C.'s South Coast, and Environment Canada says more snow could hit parts of the region starting Wednesday night. Commuters in Metro Vancouver were met with heavy, wet snow piling up on major thoroughfares and spun-out buses blocking lanes in some areas. Both major bridges leading into and out of North Vancouver were quickly backed up as drivers struggled to find grip on the hills,

  • Summer: India sees hottest February ever with more pain ahead

    India's weather department expects maximum temperatures to be above normal in many areas from March to May.

  • More snow forecast for Sea to Sky Corridor, parts of Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

    One day after unexpectedly heavy snowfall created travel delays across the region, Environment Canada says another round snow could hit parts of B.C.'s South Coast starting Wednesday night. The weather agency said the Sea to Sky Corridor and higher terrain in Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley could see 5-15 centimetres of snowfall Wednesday night and into Thursday. "Snow accumulations will be highly variable depending on location and elevation," a special weather statement read. Rain is expected

  • The sun is about to get more active than it has for a decade — and it could lead to power outages, grounded flights, and stunning auroras

    The sun is entering a peak of activity that will last a few years. This could disrupt grids and ground planes. Here's why.

  • ‘Alien pod’ on Outer Banks tree looks and feels like hair, park says. What is it?

    “It definitely looks like fur, like a rabbit climbing a tree.”

  • Spring on the doorstep, but winter storms threaten Metro Vancouver, parts of B.C.

    VANCOUVER — The official start of spring is under three weeks away but Environment Canada says another winter blast is hammering northwestern parts of the province and is expected to hit the south coast before Thursday. Snowfall warnings cover the north and central coasts and regions along the boundary between B.C. and the Yukon. Ten to 30 centimetres of snow is expected, while winds gusting to 110 km/h could batter coastal sections of the central coast before easing later today. Special weather

  • How much rain and snow fell in Northern California storm? Here are the latest totals

    In the last week, more than 6 feet of fresh snow fell at the Central Sierra Snow Lab.

  • Fisheries Department scrambled to claw back 'ill-timed' lobster tweet: documents

    OTTAWA — Some people can't see the forest for the trees. Others can't see the hurricane for the lobsters. On Sept. 24, around 9 a.m. Atlantic time, a few hours after Hurricane Fiona had slowed slightly into a post-tropical cyclone and slammed into Nova Scotia, the federal Fisheries Department issued two preplanned posts on Twitter and Facebook. The first urged everyone to avoid the coastline and stay safe. The second warned them off helping themselves to wayward lobsters. "As well, if you find l

  • Heavy Snow Blankets Vancouver Beach in White

    Heavy snowfall wreaked havoc on February 28, causing power outages and travel delays across Vancouver.This footage, filmed by Dennis Parkinson shows heavy snow blanketing English Bay Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday.Vancouver International Airport warned travelers that the heavy snow was causing delays and adjustments to flight times, while BC Transit canceled all bus services across greater Victoria.In a Twitter post BC Hydro said around 30,000 customers were affected by a power outage at its peak in British Columbia. BC Hydro said it hoped to have all power restored by Tuesday night. Credit: Dennis Parkinson via Storyful

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • California blizzard whites out forests, highways as winter storm continues

    Blizzard conditions reduced visibility in parts of California and Nevada on Tuesday as a winter storm swept across the region. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a blizzard warning would remain in effect for some areas until early Wednesday.

  • Has Greta Thunberg declared war on environmentalism?

    Within the hard-core environmentalist movement there are two types of green campaigners. The first are those who spread alarm about global warming, insisting that no amount of money or radical political action is a sufficient response to tackling the “climate emergency”. They believe that every government must always do far more to promote green energy.

  • La Niña is finishing an extremely unusual three-year cycle – here's how it affected weather around the world

    The Pacific Ocean climate pattern is the opposite of El Niño.

  • Why is Miami going from cold to hot in one day? 30-degree temperature swing explained

    What to know about chilld mornings and sizzling afternoons.

  • Birth of Mexican volcano inspires scientists 80 years later

    SAN JUAN PARANGARICUTIRO, Mexico (AP) — The ground is still hot atop the crater of Paricutin — the first volcano of its kind to have its full life cycle documented by modern science when it erupted 80 years ago. The surrounding vista in western Mexico encompasses pine-clad peaks of older volcanoes, green avocado orchards and a church tower just peeking above where lava buried it decades ago. Volcanoes are still being born around the globe and scientists believe another will form in the volcanic

  • Winter storms likely to bring Los Angeles its longest cold snap in almost 20 years

    Wednesday is forecast to be the eighth day in a row that downtown L.A. hasn't topped 60 degrees, a chilly streak the city hasn't seen since 2005.

  • 3 Renewable Energy Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

    For those seeking exposure to renewable energy stocks that will last, here are three I'd buy today. The post 3 Renewable Energy Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.