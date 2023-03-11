UK weather – latest: Snow and ice warnings as Brits warned conditions ‘worse rather than better’

Britain has been warned of more snow and ice this weekend after temperatures plummeted to -10C overnight.

Conditions are “actually going to get worse rather than better”, said Andrew Page-Dove of the National Highways, as there is risk of freezing rain on the roads after Storm Larisa.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice which cover large swathes of the country.

Met Office meteorologist Matthew Box said rain, sleet and snow will push northeast across the country during the weekend, likely falling on the hills and mountains of the Pennines, the Cumbrian vales and some parts of Scotland.

But added snowfall would be “nothing to the same extent as what we saw on Thursday”.

It comes after persistent snowfall caused “absolute carnage” on the M62 trans-Pennine motorway on Friday.

Storm Larisa brought with it “treacherous conditions”, with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow forecast in some areas.

07:30 , Shweta Sharma

The Met Office forecast for snow across the UK and icy weather both pose a challenge over potential damage to homes.

The Met office has issued a new weather warning for Saturday.

“Cloud and rain spreading northeast, turning to snow over high ground of the west, and to low levels further north during the evening,” it said. The weather agency also said the cold was “becoming much milder for the west and southwest”.

Homeowners could face large repair bills if they don’t protect their homes, experts warn.

How to protect your homes from ice and snow

UK weather: Conditions to ‘get worse rather than better’, National Highways official warns

05:48 , Shweta Sharma

A new warning for snow, ice and sleet was extended for northern England on Saturday, with a National Highways official warning conditions could get “worse rather than better”.

The Met Office has yellow warnings in place covering large swathes of the UK after Storm Larisa battered areas with gales and blizzards.

The weather agency said clouds and rain will spread northeast across the UK and bring more snow over the high ground of the west and further north during the evening.

Weather to get ‘worse than better’, National Highways official warns

Met office warning for today

05:30 , Shweta Sharma

The new warning by the Met office said:

Cloud and rain spreading northeast, turning to snow over high ground of the west, and to low levels further north during the evening. Cold, but becoming much milder for the west and southwest.

Tonight

Rain, sleet and snow move northeast with clear spells following from the west. Snow to low levels in the north but this short-lived across central areas. Milder in the southwest.

Conditions to be ‘worse rather than better’

04:35 , Shweta Sharma

Temperatures in rural areas across the UK could drop as low as -10 overnight across the UK, with more snow expected on higher ground across the weekend.

Andrew Page-Dove of the National Highways said weather conditions will deteriorate and conditions will get “worse rather than better”.

“We’ve got some very cold weather overnight. We’ve got the risk of potentially freezing rain and then more snow tomorrow,” he said.

“But we will be continuously out there treating the roads and our intention is to keep the M62 open. We have well-rehearsed plans which we execute every time we have these types of events.”

Martin Lewis’ 4 tips for keeping warm without turning the heating on

02:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Martin Lewis has shared his helpful tips for staying warm this winter without having to resort to putting the heating on.

The Money Saving Expert’s comments come as nine out of 10 UK adults report that their living costs have increased in the last three months due to rising energy bills and food prices.

In an episode of his ITV programme from November, The Martin Lewis Money Show, Lewis said his team had carried out research on ways to “heat the human and not the home”.

“It was really depressing, the fact that we needed to do it because of the way energy prices were going and the way some people wouldn’t be able to turn their central heating on,” Lewis said.

“As it turned out the research that we did has been really useful, not just for people who are in desperate states... but for many who just want to reduce their central heating.

Martin Lewis’ 4 tips for keeping warm without turning the heating on

How to keep warm during the cold weather

01:00 , Eleanor Noyce

As snow and ice continue to sweep the UK, keeping warm is a priority.

The body needs to be kept at a core temperature of 37C to stay healthy, and rooms should be heated to a minimum of 18C.

Energy prices are soaring, but the Red Cross has issued some tips on how to keep warm this winter:

“Wearing lots of layers rather than one thick piece of clothing will help to trap your body heat and keep you warmer. Thermal underwear and clothing, and hot water bottles are an inexpensive way to stay warmer for longer. You can also keep your feet warm with thick socks and slippers.

“Make sure you eat healthily and drink plenty of hot drinks throughout the day. Avoid alcohol - it prevents your blood vessels from constricting and you’ll begin to lose body heat.

“It’s also important to avoid sitting still for long periods of time - move around and keep as active as possible. This will help boost your circulation and keep you warm.”

To keep your home warm, it advises:

-Opening your curtains during the day

-Using a draught excluder

-Moving furniture away from external walls

-Insulating the floor with rugs

-Avoiding condensation on windows.

RAC issues warning to drivers as cold weather continues

00:01 , Eleanor Noyce

Though the wintry conditions will slowly ease over the weekend, the cold weather appears set to return with a vengeance next week.

RAC has reminded drivers to practice safety as the cold weather continues.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Wintery conditions are far from over so drivers need to stay aware of the risks posed by a continuation of cold weather. Many roads are likely to be slippery as result of low overnight temperatures affecting surfaces that remain wet from either snow or rain this week, while fresh snowfall may affect isolated, upland routes.

“We urge drivers to keep a close eye on the weather forecast and heed any warnings, and to set out fully prepared – this means always having a winter coat and extra layers of clothing in the car, as well as food and drink, a mobile phone power bank and phone charging cable to hand.”

What is an Arctic blast?

Friday 10 March 2023 23:30 , Eleanor Noyce

As the UK continues to be swept by a period of cold weather, some regions - including the Lake District - have experienced up to 40cm of snow.

The cold spat has been attributed towards an “Arctic blast” moving across the UK, defined by the US National Weather Service as “very cold air masses that typically originate in the Siberian Region of Asia, cross over the North Pole into Canada and push south and east into the lower United States.”

One memorable spat of cold weather - dubbed the “Beast from the East” - took Great Britain and Northern Ireland by force in February 2018. With unusually low temperatures and heavy snowfall, sudden stratospheric warming brought a change in direction of the jet streams hitting the UK.

Instead of moving from west to east, the streams moved from east to west. This resulted in a freezing polar air mass sweeping across the UK from Russia.

The current cold spell has been likened to the original “Beast from the East” since it is also an example of sudden stratospheric warming.

When do schools have to close due to snow?

Friday 10 March 2023 23:00 , Eleanor Noyce

A second severe weather warning for “persistent, heavy” snow has been issued as the UK recorded the coldest March night for 13 years.

The Met Office warned of significant disruption to transport, power lines and phone network coverage, with the amber alert in place until 9am Friday covering large parts of Wales and the West Midlands. Flood alerts are also in place across the southern coast of England and North Wales.

It follows earlier alerts of blizzard conditions across central and northern England, with warnings that parts of the UK could see up to 40cm of snow.

Wednesday marked the coldest March night since 2010, as temperatures in Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands dropped to minus 16C overnight.

When do schools close due to snow?

What will the weather be like over the weekend?

Friday 10 March 2023 22:30 , Eleanor Noyce

The wintry conditions will be easing over most of the UK this weekend, though a quick return to colder conditions is a likely reality for many.

Over the coming days, the Met Office’s Chief Forecasters anticipate changes to the pattern of National Severe Weather Warnings.

Jason Kelly, Chief Forecaster, stated:

“The worst of the snowfall in England is over for now, but further weather warnings will be in force to cover the further hazards brought by frost and ice.”

But what will the weather be like this weekend?

“During the early hours of Saturday a weather front will bring warmer air in from the South West to extend across most parts of the UK during Sunday”, Mr Kelly continues.

“As we have seen over the last few days, the influence of this warm and moist air from the South West will bump into the cold air bringing a risk of further snowfall on the leading edge for a time. However, it will also bring heavy rainfall for many as it moves across the UK.

“This could bring transient snow for an hour or two to areas like Northern Ireland and North Wales before extending into the higher elevations of northern England and Scotland.”

How to drive in snow and ice

Friday 10 March 2023 22:00 , Eleanor Noyce

The current heavy snow across the UK means drivers are facing icy roads and treacherous conditions.

The gritters are out but motorists are still being advised against making unnecessary journeys and to proceed with extreme caution when setting out proves unavoidable.

How to drive in snow and ice

Met Office warns of snow showers and wet winds in weather update

Friday 10 March 2023 21:30 , Eleanor Noyce

Saturday morning:

🌨️ Snow showers feeding into the northwest coasts



❄️ A cold, bright and frosty start for all but the far southwest. Icy patches potentially causing some travel disruption



🌧️ Wet and windy in the southwest pic.twitter.com/D5lQwxSooC — Met Office (@metoffice) March 10, 2023

How to protect your homes from ice and snow

Friday 10 March 2023 21:00 , Eleanor Noyce

The Met Office forecast for snow across the UK and icy weather both pose a challenge over potential damage to homes.

The Met Office has already issued a yellow warning for snow and ice, with more areas in the Midlands, much of Wales and the southeast, including London, under alert for snow on Tuesday morning as Arctic air sweeps across the country.

As conditions are set to worsen over the week, with thick snow set to cover several areas, homeowners could face large repair bills if they don’t protect their homes, experts warn.

Snow and ice can wreak havoc on homes, from frozen and burst pipes to roof leaks from heavy snow on the roof, all of which could result in costly repair bills, say experts.

“Wintry weather will always be challenging for our homes, but when spring is right around the corner, cold snaps can be unexpected and many people may not be prepared for the damage that cold weather can do to properties,” says Natalie White, head of brand communications at the find-a-tradesperson platform Rated People.

How to protect your homes from ice and snow

How do you know when it’s too cold to walk your dog?

Friday 10 March 2023 20:30 , Eleanor Noyce

If you’re a dog owner, you know that going for a walk is the best time of the day for your dog - apart from mealtimes, of course.

But as winter conditions continue into March, the Met Office has issued a cold weather warning, predicting that a cold snap is expected to sweep the UK. Temperatures are forecast to plummet on Tuesday (7 March), touching -3C (28F) in Scotland and -2C in the northwest and east of England.

The frosty atmosphere might make some dog owners think twice before stepping out with their furry friends, but walks are still important for dogs to keep fit, stretch their legs and use up excess energy.

So how can you tell when it’s too cold to walk your dog, and what should you do to keep them warm?

How do you know when it’s too cold to walk your dog?

Crisis UK advises on how to help people sleeping rough amidst the snow

Friday 10 March 2023 20:00 , Eleanor Noyce

As the cold weather continues, homelessness charity Crisis UK has advised on how best to help people sleeping rough in these conditions:

Everyone is struggling with the #snow today and overnight sub-zero temperatures are forecast across the UK for much of this week. We've been asked how to help people rough sleeping in this weather.

(note - ask their permission before contacting @Tell_StreetLink on their behalf) pic.twitter.com/XJliC2yUfI — Crisis (@crisis_uk) March 8, 2023

The UK’s Arctic blast: Pictured

Friday 10 March 2023 19:30 , Eleanor Noyce

As the UK continues to battle the Arctic blast that has swept ice, wind and snow across the nations, we take a look at today’s snow in pictures.

Here, we see cars being driven along a snow-dusted road in Lever Causeway, near Birkenhead, in north-west England:

Cars are driven along a snow-covered road in Lever Causeway, near Birkenhead, north west England (AFP/Getty)

Animals at Woburn Safari Park awoke to snowy conditions as Storm Larisa continued:

Animals waking up to snow as Storm Larisa sweeps Woburn Safari Park (PA)

A cyclist makes their way through the snow in Tow Law, Co Durham, after heavy overnight snowfall:

A cyclist makes their way through the snow in Tow Law, Co Durham, after heavy overnight snow fall (PA)

A heartwarming message is written on top of a car park in the snow outside Royal Hallamshire Hospital:

A message written on top of a car park in the snow outside Royal Hallamshire Hospital (Paul Harris/PA) (Paul Harris/PA)

Met Office issues yellow warning update

Friday 10 March 2023 19:05 , Eleanor Noyce

The Met Office has issued an update on the yellow weather warnings in place over the weekend.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Ice across parts of southeast England

Friday 1900 - Saturday 0900



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ " pic.twitter.com/jaGRFkuxhY — Met Office (@metoffice) March 10, 2023

Hospital visitors spot giant “get well soon” message in snow on car park roof

Friday 10 March 2023 18:34 , Eleanor Noyce

Patients at Royal Hallamshire Hospital were delighted to see a giant ‘get well soon’ message carved out in the snow on top of the car park opposite on Thursday.

The heavy snow in South Yorkshire may have caused travel chaos for some, but for those at Royal Hallamshire the inclement weather led to a message of hope.

“Proper good job, thanks to those who did it,” tweeted Paul Harris, 44, from Kidsgrove in Staffordshire.

Mr Harris, who has pulmonary arterial hypertension and raises money for Pulmonary Hypertension Association UK, told the PA news agency he attends the Sheffield hospital roughly every six months for check ups, and was on the 13th floor when he spotted the message in the snow on Thursday.

“It was decent!” he said.

“I don’t know how many rooms have that view but it’s the main profile of the hospital so there must have been probably 100 windows at least it could be seen from, easily.

“The amount of people who would have seen it is immense. So yeah, it was good!”

Sheffield is one of a number of locations in the UK which has been affected by the cold weather and snow.

The Met Office has issued three amber warnings for northern England, the Midlands, North Wales and Northern Ireland, where “significant disruption” to transport and power supplies is expected.

Four yellow warnings for snow also cover much of the rest of the nation, with the exception of South East England and western Scotland.

Twitter user Joe Dawson was another who spotted the message from opposite the hospital, tweeting “To the lads that have done this on the car park at the Hallamshire, you’ve really cheered everyone on NCCU-K1 up! Legends!”

The message, meanwhile, caught the attention of a number of social media users, such as Leila Johnston, who wrote: “Oh god I’m way too sleep deprived for this. Literally welling up.”

National Highways accuses drivers of failing to consider “whether their journey is necessary” amidst snow

Friday 10 March 2023 17:16 , Eleanor Noyce

Too many drivers ignored warnings to avoid non-essential journeys, National Highways suggested as many people spent hours stuck on the M62 in severe weather.

The Government-owned company responsible for England’s motorways and major A roads insisted it “threw everything” at keeping traffic moving but struggled due to the volume of traffic and drivers ignoring lane closures.

Asked if too many drivers ignored the weather warnings, National Highways operational control director Andrew Page-Dove told the PA news agency: “I think the volume of the traffic speaks for itself, particularly this morning. The M62 was queued back to Manchester. Personally, I probably wouldn’t have set out on a journey knowing that those conditions were there.

“Were all those journeys essential? I don’t know. I don’t think (the warning) was necessarily as well heeded as we would have liked it to have been.”

He went on: “As soon as you get vehicles that lose traction, then that just blocks the road and makes it impossible for our traffic officers, emergency services or indeed our snowploughs to get through.

“We threw everything at it that we had and I’m absolutely confident that we did everything we needed to do in terms of treatments, in terms of ploughing. It’s just the volume of traffic.

“The question for me really is what more can we do to get drivers to really consider whether or not their journey is necessary.”

National Highways attempted to keep M62 traffic moving by using just two lanes.

But Mr Page-Dove said some drivers ignored lane closed signs, leading to them becoming stuck. This “exacerbated” the situation, he added.

Met Office issues guidance on temperature changes over the coming days

Friday 10 March 2023 16:40 , Eleanor Noyce

Amidst the Arctic blast, the Met Office has issued new advice on how temperatures are set to move over the coming days.

See the new graphs below:

📈 Temperatures are varying quite a bit this weekend and into next week as we transition between cold Arctic air and warm moist air from the Atlantic



See our graphs below for how your capital city's temperature will change over the coming days pic.twitter.com/pO0FxhXoFo — Met Office (@metoffice) March 10, 2023

In pictures: Families enjoy the snow at Bradgate Park in Leicestershire

Friday 10 March 2023 15:58 , Emily Atkinson

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

Snow warnings extended to weekend as travel ‘chaos’ set to continue

Friday 10 March 2023 15:41 , Emily Atkinson

Today’s travel “chaos” looks set to continue into the weekend as new warnings for snow and ice have been issued by forecasters.

Friday’s conditions are expected to clear by the end of the day before being replaced by another low pressure system, leading to further yellow alerts for much of northern England and Scotland from 3pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday.

In an update, the Met Office warned of more delays to travel, public transport cancellations, possible injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and power cuts.

Saturday:

(Met Office)

Sunday:

(Met Office)

Watch: Heavy snow coats Dublin mountains as hazardous conditions hit Ireland

Friday 10 March 2023 15:20 , Emily Atkinson

How to drive in snow and ice

Friday 10 March 2023 14:33 , Emily Atkinson

The current heavy snow across the UK means drivers are facing icy roads and treacherous conditions.

The gritters are out but motorists are still being advised against making unnecessary journeys and to proceed with extreme caution when setting out proves unavoidable.

How to drive in snow and ice

Return to colder conditions likely next week

Friday 10 March 2023 13:58 , Andy Gregory

Early next week, a broad pattern is emerging which is likely to see a return to colder conditions during late Monday and early Tuesday, although with less certainty in the details, the Met Office has said.

Deputy chief forecaster Daniel Rudman said: “There is an increasingly strong signal for colder air to once again feed into the north of the UK during Monday. This flow is likely to extend southwards with much of the UK likely to be under the influence of colder conditions overnight into Tuesday.

“Tuesday is set to remain a cold day, but it is not expected to be as cold as conditions have been this week, and there will be brighter periods for most. There are likely to be some showers too, although any snow fall is expected be over higher elevations.”

Later in the week, a weather system is forecast to bring milder conditions in from the west. This system will bring further rain, especially to areas of higher ground in the west of the UK, although still with the risk of another period of snow for the north, the national forecaster said.

Worst of snowfall in England over for now, says Met Office

Friday 10 March 2023 13:31 , Andy Gregory

Much of the UK will receive a brief respite from the current wintry conditions over the weekend, but a return to colder temperatures is likely for many early next week, the Met Office has said.

“The worst of the snowfall in England is over for now, but further weather warnings will be in force to cover the further hazards brought by frost and ice,” said chief forecaster Jason Kelly.

“During the early hours of Saturday a weather front will bring warmer air in from the South West to extend across most parts of the UK during Sunday,” he added. “As we have seen over the last few days, the influence of this warm and moist air from the South West will bump into the cold air bringing a risk of further snowfall on the leading edge for a time.

“However, it will also bring heavy rainfall for many as it moves across the UK. This could bring transient snow for an hour or two to areas like Northern Ireland and North Wales before extending into the higher elevations of northern England and Scotland.”

Met Office: Snow depth in your area

Friday 10 March 2023 13:10 , Emily Atkinson

How much snow is there where you are this morning❓



Here are some of the latest snow depths from our observing sites ❄️ pic.twitter.com/XVXuZq0GiS — Met Office (@metoffice) March 10, 2023

Latest images as snow continues to fall across UK

Friday 10 March 2023 12:47 , Emily Atkinson

(PA)

(Getty Images)

(PA)

Hope Valley line closed due to weather conditions

Friday 10 March 2023 12:21 , Emily Atkinson

Network Rail said it hopes two Peak District rail routes blocked by snow will reopen between 3pm and 6pm.

The closure of the Hope Valley line means no trains are running between Manchester and Sheffield.

There are no services between Buxton and Hazel Grove due to the Buxton line being blocked.

Ross Davies, Network Rail’s North West route head of control, said: “As expected substantial snowfall hit the Pennines overnight and our teams are out fighting against the elements to get trains moving on our higher routes through the Peak District.

“I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we make the Hope Valley and Buxton lines safe for trains to run and ask people to keep checking National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel information so they aren’t caught out in the cold.”

Emmerdale filming ‘cancelled’ due to snowfall

Friday 10 March 2023 11:52 , Emily Atkinson

Filming on Emmerdale cancelled today due to the snow. Look out Leeds. We’re all going sledging! — Nick Miles 💙 (@Nick_Miles_) March 10, 2023

M62 standstill being made worse by drivers’ actions, says RAC

Friday 10 March 2023 11:30 , Emily Atkinson

RAC says the situation on the M62 was likely caused by a large amount of snow falling in a short period, but was being made worse by drivers’ actions.

Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis told the PA news agency: “A substantial amount of snow falling in a very short space of time can quickly lead to problems even if a road has been treated, and it looks like that’s what happened on the M62 overnight.

(PA Wire)

“The situation was made worse by drivers overtaking slower moving traffic only to find themselves stuck in a lane of fresh snow.

“Things are thankfully now improving but the scenes of stranded drivers is the perfect reminder of why it’s so important to carry a warm blanket, a winter coat, extra layers, food and drink and a power bank and phone charging cable.

(PA Wire)

“Today we’re seeing a sharp rise in drivers stuck in the snow in Yorkshire, especially around Sheffield, Leeds, Bradford and Hull. Breakdown volumes are also very high in the East Midlands and north of London as drivers attempt to start their vehicles.

“We strongly recommend motorists think carefully before setting out today. Waiting until conditions to improve may well be the best policy.”

Watch: Cars stranded on motorway as M62 at standstill following heavy snow

Friday 10 March 2023 11:10 , Emily Atkinson

East Midlands airport reopens

Friday 10 March 2023 10:50 , Emily Atkinson

East Midlands Airport has reopened after being closed for around three hours on Friday morning.

Flights were suspended at Birmingham Airport for around an hour to clear snow from the runway.

There were also delays to flights at Bristol Airport.

ℹ️ Our runway has reopened and our teams are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum. pic.twitter.com/yqWEJwXd1Z — East Midlands Airport (@EMA_Airport) March 10, 2023

Snow causes ‘absolute carnage’ on M62

Friday 10 March 2023 10:30 , Emily Atkinson

Persistent snowfall is continuing to cause “absolute carnage” on the M62 trans-Pennine motorway.

Here are some of the latest Twitter dispatches from the jam:

Well…let’s just say that the M62 was nothing short of absolute chaos this morning. The scenes and the video/images we got of our ordeal in the snow are definitely one for the memory books. Here’s a taster of our 6-hour ordeal in the snow storm.#M62 #Snow #SnowStorm #motorway pic.twitter.com/W6ygGa7RfW — Network Wizkid (@iwiizkiid) March 10, 2023

Playing dodgems here on the #m62 don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this 😭 pic.twitter.com/M00M5UBmdQ — Harriet (@Harriettx_) March 10, 2023

Absolute carnage on M62 get me homeeeeee pic.twitter.com/FsTIepFD0A — Zahid Yaqub (@zahidy93) March 10, 2023

Plan ahead, check forecast and allow more time for journeys, National Highways says

Friday 10 March 2023 10:10 , Emily Atkinson

National Highways, the Government-owned organisation responsible for England’s motorways and major A roads, told motorists: “We are currently experiencing very high call volumes to our call centre, so you may encounter a delay if trying to get through to us.”

(PA)

The organisation’s executive director of operations, Duncan Smith, said: “We are well prepared and our gritters have been out in full force since Friday March 3 and will continue to treat the roads.

“We are asking drivers to plan ahead, check the forecast and allow more time for their journeys.”

(PA)

Salt spread by gritters does not stop snow from settling on road surfaces, but it does make it easier to remove with snowploughs.

Major roads shut across north and mid-Wales

Friday 10 March 2023 09:50 , Emily Atkinson

Several major roads in north and mid-Wales were closed due to snow.

(Getty Images)

They include:

The A55 westbound between Broughton and Dobshill

The A458 between Buttington and Middletown

The A470 between Llanidloes and Llangurig

The A44 between Llandegley and New Radnor

(Getty Images)

North Wales Police said “driving conditions remain poor” across its area due to “significant snowfall overnight”.

It added: “We are advising motorists to only travel if necessary.”

Derbyshire Police urge caution on roads

Friday 10 March 2023 09:30 , Emily Atkinson

Derbyshire Constabulary urged drivers not to travel in the Peak District on Friday morning “unless absolutely necessary” as most roads in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales areas were “impassable”.

The force said it is working with mountain rescue teams to respond to reports of stranded vehicles.

Morning. Very bad conditions on all roads in the High Peak.Drifting snow and falling trees causing issues. Also difficult conditions in Derbyshire Dales.

Please do not travel unless you really need to.

Full update coming shortly. pic.twitter.com/F3QC5HhvLH — Derbyshire CC (@Derbyshirecc) March 10, 2023

Watch: Heavy snow coats Dublin mountains as hazardous conditions hit Ireland

Friday 10 March 2023 09:10 , Emily Atkinson

Motorists stuck for hours on M62 overnight after heavy snow

Friday 10 March 2023 08:45 , Emily Atkinson

Drivers remain stuck on the M62 motorway after more than seven hours in miles-long tailbacks caused by a night of heavy snowfall.

Traffic was brought to a standstill on long stretches of the road running through Yorkshire and Greater Manchester in the early hours of Friday morning, with some drivers said to have abandoned their cars.

National Highways said two lanes had been closed between junctions 20 and 22, estimated at one point congestion on the eastbound carriageway between Rochdale and Saddleworth stretched to around eight miles.

Martha McHardy has more:

Motorists stuck for hours on M62 overnight after heavy snow

In pictures: Britons wake to another morning of snow

Friday 10 March 2023 08:23 , Emily Atkinson

(PA)

(PA)

(REUTERS)

Motorists report delays of six hours on snow-covered M62

Friday 10 March 2023 07:52 , Emily Atkinson

Persistent overnight snowfall has stirred long delays on the M62 trans-Pennine motorway.

Frustrated drivers took to Twitter in their droves to share tales from the tailback, with some claiming they had been in the queue for upwards of six hours.

6hrs and counting in the M62 car park pic.twitter.com/DFyp1AG1Ls — Rich McCarthy (@VJRichMcCarthy) March 10, 2023

In its latest update, National Highways said there were delays of “at least 3 hours” eastbound between J20 (Rochdale) and J24 (Huddersfield).

“There are delays of at least 90 minutes on the westbound carriageway between J24 and J22,” it said.

There are delays of at least 3 hours on the #M62 eastbound between J20 #Rochdale and J24 #Huddersfield



There are delays of at least 90 minutes on the westbound carriageway between J24 and J22.



Severe weather continues to affect the region.



More info - https://t.co/GfgMMpxTyt pic.twitter.com/uGqOgFvhko — National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) March 10, 2023

The M62, which runs from Liverpool to Hull, is covered by a “severe weather alert” for snow. Similar warnings are in place across the North West, North East and Midlands regions until 8am on Friday.

How to drive in snow and ice

Friday 10 March 2023 06:55 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The current heavy snow across the UK means drivers are facing icy roads and treacherous conditions.

The gritters are out but motorists are still being advised against making unnecessary journeys and to proceed with extreme caution when setting out proves unavoidable.

How to drive in snow and ice

Met Office says snowfall on Saturday to cause further disruption

Friday 10 March 2023 06:36 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Met Office has said that further snowfall has the “potential to cause disruption” on Saturday evening into Sunday.

It has asked Britons to expect possible delays or cancellations to air travel. It has also advised that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible.

Met warned that “untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable”.

There is also a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Met Office said that “there is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected”.

Met Office says ‘it will be getting drier and brighter throughout the day’ on Friday

Friday 10 March 2023 06:25 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Met Office tweeted that “after a snowy and icy start for some, it will be getting drier and brighter throughout the day, although feeling quite chilly”.

What's your plans for friday?



After a snowy and icy start for some, it will be getting drier and brighter throughout the day, although feeling quite chilly. pic.twitter.com/SZugYG1H2n — Met Office (@metoffice) March 9, 2023

Met Office says snowfall on Saturday to cause further disruption

Friday 10 March 2023 06:10 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Met Office has said that further snowfall has the “potential to cause disruption” on Saturday evening into Sunday.

It has asked Britons to expect possible delays or cancellations to air travel. It has also advised that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible.

Met warned that “untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable”.

There is also a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Met Office said that “there is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected”.

Why UK is seeing snow and -15C temperatures

Friday 10 March 2023 06:01 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Forecasters have explained that a major change in climate is underway, as Arctic air moves in from the north, bringing snow, ice and freezing temperatures for many.

Experts believe the sudden drop in temperature is being caused by sudden stratospheric warming.

Warnings for snow and ice were issued across northeastern parts of the UK as well as some Northern Ireland and southern and central areas of England and Wales.

Temperatures continue to plummet amidst Arctic blast as UK swept by snow and ice

Friday 10 March 2023 06:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

UK weather: Met Office shares update on when snow will clear

Mapped: Where snow will fall on Friday as amber warnings issued

Friday 10 March 2023 05:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

New maps have revealed where snow will fall as the UK is gripped by freezing temperatures.

As temperatures continue to plummet amidst the Arctic blast, areas across the UK have been swept by snow and ice, with the Met Office issuing weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Mapped: Where snow will fall on Friday as amber warnings issued

Met Office shares update on when snow will clear

Friday 10 March 2023 05:39 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Rain, sleet and snow across England and Wales will gradually clear southeast through the morning, clearing most areas by lunchtime, Met Office said today on its website.

“Sunshine with scattered snow showers in the north and east and developing locally inland. Remaining cloudy in the far southwest,” it added.

“Scattered snow showers affecting northern Scotland. Cloudy with outbreaks of rain and hill snow developing in the far southwest. Elsewhere, clear spells with a severe frost over lying snow.”

How to drive in snow and ice

Friday 10 March 2023 05:06 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The current heavy snow across the UK means drivers are facing icy roads and treacherous conditions.

The gritters are out but motorists are still being advised against making unnecessary journeys and to proceed with extreme caution when setting out proves unavoidable.

How to drive in snow and ice

How to protect your homes from ice and snow

Friday 10 March 2023 05:00 , Eleanor Noyce

The Met Office forecast for snow across the UK and icy weather both pose a challenge over potential damage to homes.

The Met Office has already issued a yellow warning for snow and ice, with more areas in the Midlands, much of Wales and the southeast, including London, under alert for snow on Tuesday morning as Arctic air sweeps across the country.

As conditions are set to worsen over the week, with thick snow set to cover several areas, homeowners could face large repair bills if they don’t protect their homes, experts warn.

Snow and ice can wreak havoc on homes, from frozen and burst pipes to roof leaks from heavy snow on the roof, all of which could result in costly repair bills, say experts.

“Wintry weather will always be challenging for our homes, but when spring is right around the corner, cold snaps can be unexpected and many people may not be prepared for the damage that cold weather can do to properties,” says Natalie White, head of brand communications at the find-a-tradesperson platform Rated People.

How to protect your homes from ice and snow

Storm Larisa to bring blizzards to UK as thousands of homes hit by power cuts

Friday 10 March 2023 04:50 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Blizzards are forecast for parts of Britain on Friday morning as Storm Larisa arrives, with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow in a cold snap that has already left thousands without power.

The Met Office issued three amber warnings for northern England, the Midlands, North Wales and Northern Ireland, where “significant disruption” to transport and power supplies is expected.

Three yellow warnings for snow also cover much of the rest of Britain, with the exception of southern England and western Scotland.

Storm Larisa is set to bring “treacherous conditions” to the UK on Thursday night and Friday morning, with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow forecast in some areas.

Storm Larisa to bring blizzards to UK as thousands of homes hit by power cuts

Mapped: Where snow will fall on Friday as amber warnings issued

Friday 10 March 2023 04:34 , Maroosha Muzaffar

New maps have revealed where snow will fall as the UK is gripped by freezing temperatures.

As temperatures continue to plummet amidst the Arctic blast, areas across the UK have been swept by snow and ice, with the Met Office issuing weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

All areas north of Birmingham have been issued with a combination of yellow and amber warnings. Following snowfall across northern England on Thursday morning, snow will continue to fall throughout the afternoon and overnight into early Friday morning.

Mapped: Where snow will fall on Friday as amber warnings issued

Schools closed today as Storm Larisa set to bring 'treacherous conditions’

Friday 10 March 2023 04:31 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Schools across the UK have been forced to close again today due to heavy snow and freezing temperatures.

Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings across the UK as Storm Larisa is set to bring “treacherous conditions” on Friday morning, with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow forecast in some areas.

Thousands of pupils will miss class while Met Office yellow and amber weather warnings are in force.

Storm Larisa batters parts of UK with blizzards as travel warnings issued

Friday 10 March 2023 04:22 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Storm Larisa is set to batter parts of the UK with gales and blizzards overnight on Thursday and into Friday.

The Met Office has issued three amber warnings for northern England, the Midlands, North Wales and Northern Ireland, where “significant disruption” to transport and power supplies is expected.

Four yellow warnings for snow also cover much of the rest of the nation, with the exception of South East England and western Scotland.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said the storm, which has been named by the French weather service, is bringing rain and snow to the UK.

“Storm Larisa, which Meteo France have named, is the same low-pressure system that is bringing us the bands of rain,” he said.

Storm Larisa batters parts of UK with blizzards as travel warnings issued

More yellow weather warnings in place for snow and ice across parts of Scotland

Friday 10 March 2023 04:09 , Maroosha Muzaffar

More yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across Scotland today as the country experienced some of the coldest March temperatures for 13 years this week.

A warning for snow and ice is in place for most of northern and eastern Scotland, as well as the central belt.

A further yellow warning is in place for southern Scotland across Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

Warnings for snow and ice are also in place through the weekend until Sunday for much of Scotland except for the western Highlands.

More yellow weather warnings in place for snow and ice across parts of Scotland

When do schools have to close due to snow?

Friday 10 March 2023 04:00 , Eleanor Noyce

Snow, ice and freezing temperatures caused disruption across the UK in January as an Arctic blast swept across the country.

While February was much milder, even spring-like, at times, forecasters are now warning that a new cold snap is about to descend, bringing spells of snow and icy conditions stretch to parts of northern and eastern England causing by freezing Arctic air and prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow warning alert.

Up to 5-10cm of snow is likely to accumulate over northern Scotland, which has been witnessing chilly conditions since Sunday with temperatures feared to plummet as low as -10C.

In other areas, temperatures are expected to be close to the freezing point as rain, sleet and snow edge slowly southwards, while maximum temperatures are also forecast to be in the single digits.

When do schools close due to snow?

Storm Larisa to bring blizzards to UK as thousands of homes hit by power cuts

Friday 10 March 2023 03:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Blizzards are forecast for parts of Britain on Friday morning as Storm Larisa arrives, with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow in a cold snap that has already left thousands without power.

The Met Office issued three amber warnings for northern England, the Midlands, North Wales and Northern Ireland, where “significant disruption” to transport and power supplies is expected.

Three yellow warnings for snow also cover much of the rest of Britain, with the exception of southern England and western Scotland.

Storm Larisa is set to bring “treacherous conditions” to the UK on Thursday night and Friday morning, with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow forecast in some areas.

Storm Larisa to bring blizzards to UK as thousands of homes hit by power cuts

‘Treacherous conditions’ warning as Storm Larisa blizzards forecast

Friday 10 March 2023 03:35 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Storm Larisa is set to bring “treacherous conditions” to the UK on Friday morning, with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow forecast in some areas.

The Met Office has issued three amber warnings for northern England, the Midlands, North Wales and Northern Ireland, where “significant disruption” to transport and power supplies is expected.

Three yellow warnings for snow also cover much of the rest of the nation, with the exception of southern England and western Scotland.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said the storm, which has been named by the French weather service, is bringing rain and snow to the UK.

“Storm Larisa, which Meteo France have named, is the same low-pressure system that is bringing us the bands of rain,” he said.

‘Treacherous conditions’ warning as Storm Larisa blizzards forecast

Snow and ice expected to cause further disruption across the island

Friday 10 March 2023 03:23 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Further disruption is expected across the island of Ireland on Friday as severe snowy and icy conditions hampered commuters in their travels.

Snow fell heavily in some parts of Ireland, as buses and lorries were seen skidding off road in some areas.

Hundreds of people in Cork and dozens in Northern Ireland were also left without power on Thursday night.

Snow and ice expected to cause further disruption across the island

How to drive in snow and ice

Friday 10 March 2023 03:00 , Eleanor Noyce

The current heavy snow across the UK means drivers are facing icy roads and treacherous conditions.

The gritters are out but motorists are still being advised against making unnecessary journeys and to proceed with extreme caution when setting out proves unavoidable.

How to drive in snow and ice

Mapped: Where snow will fall on Friday as amber warnings issued

Friday 10 March 2023 02:00 , Eleanor Noyce

New maps have revealed where snow will fall as the UK is gripped by freezing temperatures.

As temperatures continue to plummet amidst the Arctic blast, areas across the UK have been swept by snow and ice, with the Met Office issuing weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

All areas north of Birmingham have been issued with a combination of yellow and amber warnings. Following snowfall across northern England on Thursday morning, snow will continue to fall throughout the afternoon and overnight into early Friday morning.

Mapped: Where snow will fall on Friday as amber warnings issued

Cold Weather Payment checker: How to find out if you are owed one

Friday 10 March 2023 01:00 , Eleanor Noyce

The freezing weather the UK has experienced this week, which has seen Scotland and norther and central England blasted with snow and forecasters warning of “blizzard conditions” to come, means some households could become eligible for Cold Weather Payments – but what are they and who can receive one?

Here, we answer some of the key questions about them.

Are you eligible for Cold Weather Payments? Here’s how to find out

Met Office explains why UK will see snow and -15C temperatures this week

Friday 10 March 2023 00:01 , Eleanor Noyce

The Met Office has warned UK residents to brace themselves for snow and plunging temperatures this week.

Forecasters have explained that a major change in climate is underway, as Arctic air moves in from the north, bringing snow, ice and freezing temperatures for many.

Experts believe the sudden drop in temperature is being caused by sudden stratospheric warming and could bring about similar freezing conditions to the Beast from the East in 2018.

Warnings for snow and ice have been issued across northeastern parts of the UK as well as some Northern Ireland and southern and central areas of England and Wales.

Further warnings are likely to be issued throughout the week.

UK weather: Met Office explains why UK will see snow and -15C temperatures this week

Age UK issues cold weather advice, urging communities to check on vulnerable people

Thursday 9 March 2023 23:00 , Eleanor Noyce

As snow continues to sweep the UK, Age UK has urged communities to keep an eye out for vulnerable people.

The charity has reminded people to come together amidst the cold weather and make time for relatives, friends and neighbours.

Calling in for a chat or a cup of tea is an apt way to ensure that people that might be trapped indoors have everything they need. The charity also advises checking that their homes are warm enough.

📉 Temperatures have dropped and many of us are waking up to snow, frost and ice this morning, with @metoffice weather warnings in place.



❄️Our cold weather advice has tips on how to stay safe and look out for others when the weather is at its worst 👉 https://t.co/GAFWgDfxnA pic.twitter.com/DSkH7yIvfy — Age UK (@age_uk) March 8, 2023

Nithsdale Police issues warning to Scottish residents as snowfall continues

Thursday 9 March 2023 22:00 , Eleanor Noyce

As snow continues to plough through much of the UK, Nithsdale Police have urged Scottish residents to practice caution.

“Take time to ensure you fully defrost all your vehicles windows before setting off”, the force advised via Twitter.

“Expect roads, pavements & paths to be affected by ice. A weather warning for snow in force”, it added.

Its been another freezing cold night so take time to ensure you fully defrost all your vehicles windows before setting off. Expect roads, pavements & paths to be affected by ice. A weather warning for snow is in force. @trafficscotland have live updates on road issues. pic.twitter.com/ongvpHgW6k — Nithsdale Police (@NithsdalePolice) March 9, 2023

Met Office issues five new snow warnings, from Strathclyde to London

Thursday 9 March 2023 21:07 , Eleanor Noyce

The Met Office has issued five new snow warnings across London and the southeast, southwest England, the East Midlands and the East of England.

It has also issued fresh alerts across Wales and the Strathclyde area of Scotland.

The warnings for snow and ice are set to be in place from 4am on Friday until 10pm.

The Met Office said: “Periods of rain will likely transition to snow from the northwest, continuing east and south through Friday morning easing as it does so.”

AA issues warning as snow set to worsen driving conditions

Thursday 9 March 2023 20:45 , Eleanor Noyce

The AA has warned drivers in northern England to be wary of worsening weather.

It has stated that drivers should consider whether any journeys made today are necessary, as snow and ice continue to sweep across much of the UK.

The amber snow alert was extended by The Met Office today, with the AA warning of conditions on motorways and roads leading into Liverpool, Sheffield, Bradford and Leeds.

The AA has advised those that do need to travel to be cautious.

Storm Larisa set to bring “treacherous conditions” amidst 50mph winds and 40cm of snow

Thursday 9 March 2023 20:43 , Eleanor Noyce

Storm Larisa is set to bring “treacherous conditions” to the UK on Thursday night and Friday morning, with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow forecast in some areas.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said the storm, which has been named by the French weather service, is bringing rain and snow to the UK.

“Storm Larisa, which Meteo France have named, is the same low pressure system that is bringing us the bands of rain,” he said.

The UK Arctic blast: Pictured

Thursday 9 March 2023 20:05 , Eleanor Noyce

As parts of the UK are due another dose of snow overnight - with up to 40 centimetres expected in the Lake District - here is the UK’s Arctic blast pictured.

A Samoyed dog named Felicity in the snow on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

A runner braves the snow on Bidston Hill, near Birkenhead, in north west England on March 9, 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

The A1 in Northumberland has been hit by snow - and now blizzards could be on the way (PA)

A postie battles heavy snow on his delivery rounds in Oldham, Greater Manchester on Thursday (PA)

Dogs don bright coats and knitted hats at Crufts amidst snow

Thursday 9 March 2023 19:45 , Eleanor Noyce

Dogs donned bright coats and knitted hats as they battled the snow to be named best in show at Crufts.

Annual dog show Crufts, which is taking place between March 9 and 12 this year, welcomed back to the ring a host of animals, all vying to take home the win.

In a bid to impress judges, the furry competitors turned up to the event in their finest outfits.

One dog wore a bright yellow knitted hat, as well as a red and blue fleece, amid a backdrop of snow.

Others opted for bright jackets, with a Pyrenean mountain dog sporting an extremely thick purple and red number destined to keep the wearer warm.

Dogs and their owner arrive in snowy weather at Crufts 2023 at NEC Arena on March 9, 2023 in Birmingham (Getty)

A Samoyed dog named Felicity seemed to be perfecting her winner’s pose as she shielded herself from the snow under a rainbow umbrella.

A pink onesie, zebra print top and beige Burberry scarf were some of the other standout clothing items worn by the dogs.

Snowstorms are due to affect large parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Thursday following the coldest March temperature in more than a decade which was recorded on Wednesday night - minus 16C at Altnaharra in the Highlands.

A Samoyed dog named Felicity in the snow on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Met Office issues warning for rain and snow across central England

Thursday 9 March 2023 18:45 , Eleanor Noyce

The Met Office has issued an update for Thursday evening’s weather, with rain and snow continuing to sweep.

It has warned of strong easterly winds and blizzard conditions in places, warning that further disruption to travel remains likely.

Thursday evening:

🌨️Rain and snow across central parts, with strong easterly winds giving blizzard conditions in places. Travel disruption likely



🌧️Mild, with rain and strong winds in the southwest.



❄️Clear spells leading to another cold night with icy patches in Scotland pic.twitter.com/kIkuOQRoZt — Met Office (@metoffice) March 9, 2023

Train travellers warned to expect disruption due to wintry weather

Thursday 9 March 2023 17:45 , Eleanor Noyce

Snow and ice is expected to affect train journeys in many parts of Britain until Friday 10 March, National Rail has announced.

Passengers have been advised to check that their complete journey is possible before travel.

On Thursday, heavy snowfall is expected to extend south from Glasgow to parts of England, including Manchester.

Train travellers warned to expect disruption due to wintry weather

How do you know when it’s too cold to walk your dog?

Thursday 9 March 2023 16:45 , Eleanor Noyce

If you’re a dog owner, you know that going for a walk is the best time of the day for your dog - apart from mealtimes, of course.

But as winter conditions continue into March, the Met Office has issued a cold weather warning, predicting that a cold snap is expected to sweep the UK. Temperatures are forecast to plummet on Tuesday (7 March), touching -3C (28F) in Scotland and -2C in the northwest and east of England.

The frosty atmosphere might make some dog owners think twice before stepping out with their furry friends, but walks are still important for dogs to keep fit, stretch their legs and use up excess energy.

So how can you tell when it’s too cold to walk your dog, and what should you do to keep them warm?

How do you know when it’s too cold to walk your dog?

Latest update from Met Office

Thursday 9 March 2023 16:15 , Eleanor Noyce

Three Met Office AMBER warnings for snow are in place for in Northern Ireland, Wales and Northern England, with heavy snow expected to cause disruption in these areas.



For more information 👇 pic.twitter.com/DdWtlAtHKE — Met Office (@metoffice) March 9, 2023

Mapped: Where snow will fall on Friday as amber warnings issued

Thursday 9 March 2023 15:50 , Emily Atkinson

New maps have revealed where snow will fall as the UK is gripped by freezing temperatures.

Mapped: Where snow will fall on Friday as amber warnings issued

Thousands of homes hit by power cuts as snow sweeps country

Thursday 9 March 2023 15:25 , Emily Atkinson

Thousands of homes are without power as snow continues to sweep the country as an Arctic blast sends temperatures plummeting.

Areas across the South East and east of England have been cut off as a result of power outages, with data from power distributer UK Power Networks suggesting that around 37,500 customers have been impacted.

Haverhill and Stowmarket in East Anglia have been hit by unplanned power outages, alongside areas in Hertfordshire and Essex including Bishop’s Stortford, Chelmsford, Hastingwood, Epping and Harlow.

Thousands of homes hit by power cuts as snow sweeps country, from London to Scotland

In pictures: Snow and rain sweep through UK

Thursday 9 March 2023 15:05 , Emily Atkinson

(PA)

(PA)

(AFP via Getty Images)

East Midlands Airport runway remains closed

Thursday 9 March 2023 14:37 , Emily Atkinson

In a second update on Thursday, a spokesperson for East Midlands Airport said: “Our runway remains closed as we continue to clear the airfield.

“Our ground handling teams are all operational and we have multiple de-icing vehicles in service.”

It reiterated that passengers should check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information.

The airport’s website says that four flights have been held at the gate, with others scheduled to depart later on Thursday having been delayed.

One arrival, a Ryanair flight from Wroclaw in Poland, was diverted to Birmingham Airport, according to a flight tracker.

Thursday 9 March 2023 14:10 , Emily Atkinson

Today’s snowfall has been well documented across social media, with footage of snow-capped rooftops and wintry panoramas dominating our feeds.

Here are some of the top posts so far:

Nearing 10cm of snow in Sutton Coldfield this morning. Still coming down fast. #uksnow B75 6/10 pic.twitter.com/TkhmEUgKba — Birmingham Weather (@BhamWx) March 9, 2023

If you need to drive between Sheffield and the Peak District, I'd do it soon as this was Baslow Road just now. Settling very quickly and snow getting heavier and much more forecast later.#uksnow #Sheffieldsnow pic.twitter.com/GiyhffSdqA — Simon Walkden (@mazymixer) March 9, 2023

What a stunning walk, deep #uksnow in Dawley now. Some trees are coming down due to the weight of the snow.☃️ #loveukweather



More pics to follow... pic.twitter.com/vPdGQpgiLu — Liam Ball (@Liam_Ball92) March 9, 2023

Tens of thousands of homes without power as snow storms sweep across country

Thursday 9 March 2023 13:48 , Emily Atkinson

Tens of thousands of homes across the UK have suffered power outages as snow storms descend across the country.

Record low temperatures and persistent snowfall has caused around 37,000 consumers to lose power across the south east and east of England, according to UK Power Networks – though the actual nationwide figure is thought to be closer to the 40,000 mark.

Some 37,781 customers in West Sussex alone have lost power, while around 478 in Greater London have been impacted.

Cambridgeshire, East Sussex, Kent, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Buckinghamshire, Surrey and Hertfordshire are also mired by power cuts.

Map showing live power outages across UK (UK Power Cuts)

Bristol Airport delays persist

Thursday 9 March 2023 13:15 , Emily Atkinson

Departures from Bristol Airport are still being delayed by “low visibility and snow disruption” along with French air traffic control strikes.

It comes after snowy conditions on Wednesday disrupted flights and forced the airport to close.

Passengers have been advised to contact their airline before travelling.

Met Office outlook for Thursday afternoon

Thursday 9 March 2023 12:50 , Emily Atkinson

Thursday afternoon:



❄️ Risk of heavy snow and strengthening winds in central parts, with travel disruption likely



🌧️ Cloudy with rain in the south



🌤️ Cold but with some sunny spells in the north pic.twitter.com/9oYnDfSTu7 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 9, 2023

Thursday 9 March 2023 12:25 , Emily Atkinson

East Midlands Airport, in Castle Donington, Leicestershire, has temporarily closed its runway due to the weather.

The airport is under a yellow weather warning for snow in Leicestershire in place until 2pm on Friday.

In a statement, the airport said: “Following a period of heavy snowfall, we have temporarily closed our runway.

“Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity.

“Passengers are advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.”

ℹ️ An update on airport operations due to adverse weather. We will provide further updates as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/F1E43V22UA — East Midlands Airport (@EMA_Airport) March 9, 2023

Breakdowns up 50%, says RAC

Thursday 9 March 2023 12:05 , Emily Atkinson

The RAC says there have been 50 per cent more breakdowns than usual in the areas worse affected by the weather, with some drivers stuck in the snow in parts of South Yorkshire and Wales.

Spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Rural routes through central and northern England covered by the Met Office’s amber weather warning are starting to get difficult to negotiate, and these are areas drivers should avoid if they can.

(PA)

“Given the weather, we recommend thinking carefully before setting out today as, with more snow forecast, things are likely to get worse on the roads before they get better.

“These aren’t conditions anyone wants to be caught out in, so those who have to drive need to be confident on potentially slippery surfaces, have ensured their vehicles are up to the task, and are carrying an emergency breakdown kit so they can stay warm and communicate easily should they get stuck or break down.”

In pictures: Britons brave the elements

Thursday 9 March 2023 11:40 , Emily Atkinson

(Getty Images)

(PA)

(PA)

New yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Scotland

Thursday 9 March 2023 11:17 , Emily Atkinson

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Snow and ice across northeastern parts of Scotland

Thursday 1700 – Friday 1000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ " pic.twitter.com/jzpjHJ5xFH — Met Office (@metoffice) March 9, 2023

Camilla cancels engagement due to weather

Thursday 9 March 2023 10:55 , Emily Atkinson

The Queen Consort has pulled out of engagements in Newmarket after the weather disrupted her travel plans, Buckingham Palace said.

A Palace spokesman said: “Her Majesty’s engagements at Newmarket later today have had to be postponed due to the weather impacting on transport arrangements.

“Her Majesty is of course very sorry not to be able to attend and will hope to find another date to visit in due course.”

(PA)

Camilla was due to visit the British Racing School to mark its 40th anniversary and later unveil a painting at the British Sporting Art Trust in the Suffolk market town on Thursday.

The decision to postpone was taken on Thursday morning when the weather was reviewed and attempts to find alternative arrangements were not successful.

Six rescued from mountain as snow warning is put in place for Ireland

Thursday 9 March 2023 10:30 , Emily Atkinson

Six people have been rescued from a mountain in Co Kerry overnight amid “dangerous” conditions as a snow warning has been put in place for the entire island of Ireland.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team were responding to reports that a female hillwalker had fallen in the eastern part of the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks.

It then received reports that other hillwalkers were in difficulty and found six people stuck 150 metres from the bottom of a gully.

“Conditions on the hill were very poor, rending any approach to the casualties from the bottom of the gully dangerous,” it said.

Rescuers climbed to a point above the trapped people and abseiled down to them.

The casualties were secured to haul lines that were used to bring them all safely to the top of the ridge.

“Apart from being very cold and fatigued, thankfully none of the casualties were injured and the rescue concluded at approximately 1.30am,” it said.

Latest images as blizzards tear through country

Thursday 9 March 2023 10:05 , Emily Atkinson

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

New amber warning issued for ‘persistent, heavy’ snow

Thursday 9 March 2023 09:20 , Emily Atkinson

Another “severe” weather warning for “persistent, heavy” snow has been issued for parts of the UK after temperatures plunged to a new record low.

The amber warning covers swathes of Wales and the West Midlands, and will remain in place between 12pm today and 9am on Friday.

“Significant disruption” to transport, power lines and phone network coverage is likely, the Met Office said in an update this morning.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Snow across parts of Wales and the West Midlands



Thursday 1200 – Friday 0900



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/khH1GZl3o0 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 9, 2023

What to expect

Travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers

Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely

There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Seven flooding alerts issued across England and Wales

Thursday 9 March 2023 09:10 , Emily Atkinson

The Environment Agency has issued five alerts for locations on the south coast of England, and for residents between Putney Bridge and Teddington Weir along the River Thames in London, where flooding is “possible”.

Natural Resources Wales has given two similar warnings for the North Wales coast, along with the Lleyn Peninsula and Cardigan Bay coastline.

Coldest March night for 13 years as temperatures drop to -16C

Thursday 9 March 2023 08:42 , Emily Atkinson

Temperatures in the UK plummeted to -16C on Wednesday night, making it the coldest March night in 13 years, forecasters say.

The low was recorded in Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands, also making it the coldest night of the year so far, the Met Office said.

It marks the lowest temperature in the UK in the month of March since 2010, when minus 18.6C was recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire.

It's a chilly start for many, but especially across Scotland where Altnaharra has recorded -16.0 Celsius and the coldest night of 2023 so far



This is the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the UK in the month of March since 2010 (when Braemar dropped to -18.6 Celsius) 🌡️🥶 pic.twitter.com/kU4MdbycUM — Met Office (@metoffice) March 9, 2023

Rain, sleet and snow across West Midlands and Wales, radar shows

Thursday 9 March 2023 08:25 , Emily Atkinson

The latest area of rain, sleet and snow is already moving in across parts of Wales and the west Midlands as shown in the latest radar 👇



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Sz8BqsCYXj — Met Office (@metoffice) March 9, 2023

UK 5 day weather forecast

Thursday 9 March 2023 07:59 , Emily Atkinson

The Met Office has published a fresh five-day forecast as “blizzard conditions” descend on Britain today.

Here’s its latest outlook:

Headline:

Heavy snow over parts of northern England later today.

Today:

Cold, cloudy, windy and unsettled for many today. Spells of rain will affect southern UK. Further north, spells of snow will affect parts of Wales, the Midlands, northern England, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland. Northern Scotland brighter with snow showers.

Tonight:

Further snow across parts of Wales, the Midlands, northern England, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland, heaviest snow northern England. Rain at times in the far south. Windy.

Friday:

Early rain and snow across England and Wales clearing southwards, sunshine following with snow showers in the east. Sunny spells Scotland and Northern Ireland, but a snow showers too. Cold.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

After a cold start to Saturday, turning milder but unsettled for most with rain and strong winds. Remaining colder in the far north, with some further snowfall.

In pictures: Snow carpets Bedfordshire as Artic blast hits

Thursday 9 March 2023 07:25 , Emily Atkinson

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

ICYMI: UK braces for strong winds bringing blizzard conditions and travel disruption

Thursday 9 March 2023 07:00 , Namita Singh

The UK is set to experience severe snowstorms and travel disruption on Thursday, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” and up to 40cm of snow to the area stretching from Stoke-on-Trent to Durham.

Wednesday night is expected to be cold, with temperatures around minus 1C in south-east England, and as low as minus 13C in northern Scotland.

Drivers told to go carefully as snow forecast across all counties

Drivers told to go carefully as snow forecast across all counties

Thursday 9 March 2023 06:40 , Namita Singh

Drivers have been urged to exercise caution and to expect disruption as snow and ice are expected across the country from Thursday.

Forecasters have issued a yellow snow warning for all counties, which comes into effect overnight.

Met Eireann said rain, sleet and snow will spread north across the country, with snow expected in many areas, along with icy conditions.

Drivers told to go carefully as snow forecast across all counties

Heavy snow and blizzard to hit Britain as Arctic blast hits

Thursday 9 March 2023 06:20 , Namita Singh

The UK is preparing for blizzard conditions as heavy snowfall is set to hit central and northern England on Thursday.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for the area between Stoke-on-Trent and Durham, warning of strong winds and blizzard conditions.

The warning will remain in place for 21 hours from 3pm on Thursday until 2pm on Friday.

UK weather: Heavy snow and blizzard to hit Britain as Arctic blast hits

