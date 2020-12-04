UK weather: Edinburgh woken by ‘thundersnow’ as storm hits city

Thundersnow fell in Edinburgh (PA)

Edinburgh was woken up this morning by a loud storm as extreme weather struck the Scottish city.

Alarmed residents reported hearing "terrifying" bangs that "sounded like bombs going off" as thunder and lightning hit the area in the early hours.

Twitter was awash with residents asking what was going on, with police forced to reassure people that the strange noises were just due to the weather.

Some speculated that the noise was caused by a “thundersnow”, an unusual kind of thunderstorm with snow falling instead of rain.

Former Great British Bake Off contestant Tom Hetherington said: "Everyone in Edinburgh being woken up by the thundersnow. Most intense thunder I’ve ~ever~ heard. Literally sounds like bombs going off."

Another said: “Happened to be awake so went outside to watch the snow and turned into a near death experience. Timing was impeccable, actually shaking .”

Dr Bryony Coombs tweeted: “Good morning to everyone in #Edinburgh who woke in the middle of the night to huge crashes of thunder, lightning and snow… #thundersnow.”

Another added: "I’ve had a dramatic awakening today with #thundersnow making many Scots wonder if 2020 was serving humanity another survival challenge.

“You may prescribe me the anti-melodrama elixir but it really did feel nuclear. Hope the wee birdies are ok.”

We have have received a number of calls regarding people concerned about explosions heard. Please do not be alarmed, we are currently experiencing thunder and lightning.

The storm even forced Police Scotland to tell the public to “not be alarmed” after they received reports of explosions.

They wrote on Twitter: “We have received a number of calls regarding people concerned about explosions heard.

“Please do not be alarmed, we are currently experiencing thunder and lightning.”

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of snow for much of Scotland, which are valid until 9am on Friday.

Literally everyone in Edinburgh right now

It states: “The bulk of snow accumulations will be over hills and mountains. 2-5cm of snow is possible above 150m, with transient sleet/snow at lower elevations.

“Steadily increasing amounts are likely at higher levels; perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m, significantly affecting higher transport routes for a time before it turns to rain.”

The Queensferry Crossing, which carries the M90 motorway between Edinburgh and Fife, was closed in both directions this morning due to adverse weather, including snow and falling ice.

Rail passengers are also affected, with ScotRail warning of “significant disruption to services on multiple routes” due to heavy snow.

Meanwhile, thick snow was also falling in Colchester, Essex, this morning with cars moving slowly on main roads due to the poor visibility.

Parts of the north are expected to continue to see “significant snow” over the next 24 hours, while some areas may experience the lowest overnight temperatures of the year.

Looks like the entirety of Edinburgh is awake after that boom 😱

#thundersnow



#thundersnow ⛈. — Hannah (@Hannajandro) December 4, 2020

Alex Burkill, meteorologist at the Met Office, said the “most significant snow” was likely to fall in England, in Cumbria and the Pennines – where areas above 400m could see up to 10cm.

“That’s a significant amount of snow especially this early in December,” he said. “The snowiest months are usually a bit later into winter, January and February and also it’s very early in December at the moment.”

The Met Office also warned that icy temperatures could cause showery rain to fall as sleet or snow in parts of Wales and southern England, such as Wiltshire and Hampshire.

Mr Burkill added that the conditions could “quite easily make it the coldest night of the year so far”.

The coldest weather is still expected in north west Scotland overnight where temperatures could drop to an icy minus 10C (14F).

The previous coldest temperature this year was recorded at Balmoral, Scotland, in February, where the mercury dropped to minus 10.2C (13.6F).

The Met Office said the weekend would see brighter weather and even some sunshine.

It added that temperatures going into next week would be lower than the average annual temperature, which is usually around 7-9C (45-48F).