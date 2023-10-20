UK weather latest: Storm Babet uproots trees causing chaos on roads and railways

Emergency services in River Street in Brechin knock on doors and ask residents to evacuate due to flood warnings - Andrew Milligan/PA

Uprooted trees are causing travel chaos by road and rail as storm Babet sweeps the Britain.



Stagecoach has warned customers that all Perth services will be cancelled from 6pm following the red weather warning.



Taking to X the bus operator said: “Due to the RED weather warning, we are planning that all services will be cancelled from 6pm Today to Friday 8am. We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of our passengers and our staff are a priority.”



Amber warnings for wind and rain have been issued for parts of northern England, the Midlands and northern Wales from noon on Friday to 6am on Saturday. A yellow warning for Northern Ireland is also in place from 3am on Friday to 9am on Saturday.



On Thursday afternoon, a woman died after being swept into a river in Angus, amid the evacuation of 400 homes in the Scottish region. Police Scotland said the body of the 57-year-old woman was recovered from Water of Lee at Glen Esk, where a rare red weather alert is in place until midday on Friday.

Woman died after Babet flooding

A woman has died after flooding caused by Storm Babet saw hundreds of homes evacuated, while thousands were hit by power cuts across Scotland.

First Minister Humza Yousaf led tributes to the 57-year-old woman who was swept away at the Water of Lee, Glen Esk, just before 2pm on Thursday.

Efforts were made to convince residents of Brechin, Angus, to evacuate 400 homes, with the coastguard and fire crews going door-to-door after some people refused to leave.

