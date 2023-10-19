UK weather latest: 'Risk to life' as Storm Babet to bring over one month's worth of rain in a day

Huge waves crash into the sea wall in Teignmouth, Devon - nidpor/StockimoNews/Alamy Live News

A rare “risk to life” warning has been issued as over one month’s worth of rain is set to saturate the worst-hit regions of the UK on Thursday.

Storm Babet, which hit Ireland after sweeping in from the Atlantic, will bring 70mph wind gusts and flooding, with people warned of potential power outages.

A Met Office red warning states that from 6pm there is “danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater” in Aberdeenshire and Angus in eastern Scotland.

Schools will close in the Angus council area at lunchtime today and ScotRail has already cancelled a number of trains.

It is the first red warning for rain issued in the UK since Storm Dennis in February 2020.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “We’re going to see prolonged heavy rain, where we could see 200 to 250 millimetres of rain falling within a day which is well over a month’s worth of rainfall for eastern parts of Scotland.

“We’re likely to see flooding, power disruption, travel disruption, there is a risk to life as well.”

Yellow severe weather warnings have been issued until Saturday for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and eastern England.

06:53 AM BST

Pictured: Streets in Cork turn into waterways

Devastated for all the businesses and people in Midleton today. I managed to get one of the last buses out of town before it became impassible. Stay safe tonight everyone. #CorkFloods #StormBabet pic.twitter.com/lcBpXQikyq — Aoife McCabe (@aoiferyan89) October 18, 2023

Cork had more than a month's worth of rain in the space of 24 hours - Damien Rytel/PA

06:21 AM BST

Schools to close and trains cancelled in Scotland

Angus Council in Scotland said schools will close at lunchtime on Thursday and remain shut on Friday to “ensure the safety of children, young people, parents, and school staff”.

Mass train cancellations have also been imposed by ScotRail, expected to last from Thursday until Saturday.

ScotRail on Twitter advised customers on suspended routes not to travel due to poor driving conditions amid flooding.

1/3 ⚠️ #StormBabet will bring very wet conditions across parts of eastern Scotland today & tomorrow (19 and 20 October), with very strong winds in the northern half of the country.



As a result, we will withdraw services on some routes in the north and northeast of the country. pic.twitter.com/OdBmb7Ok5B — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 19, 2023

05:52 AM BST

Hurling club ruined

A historic sporting club was “devastated” when Storm Babet brought almost a month’s worth of rain to Cork yesterday.

Flooding completely destroyed the hurling pitch, damaged buildings and caused a sewerage spill at Sarsfields GAA Club after the Glashaboy River burst its banks.

“We had to open the gates to relieve the water pressure because the houses across the road from us were getting flooded,” club chairman Keith Mulcahy told the Irish Examiner.

“We had no choice. We are just devastated by this.”

He said the club had not been warned about the extent of the flood risk.

“That’s the concerning thing,” Mr Mulcahy said. “There was only an orange warning but there should have been a red warning. We didn’t see this at all this morning.

Sarsfields Hurling Club, winners of Cork's Premier Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday, have seen their home pitch flooded by Storm Babet. pic.twitter.com/5g87JXacPP — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) October 18, 2023

05:26 AM BST

Amber wind warning for Scotland

An amber wind warning has been issued for parts of eastern Scotland.

“There’s an amber wind warning out for eastern parts of Scotland, where we could see gusts of 60 to 70 miles an hour, just adding to the extremely dangerous weather coming for parts of Scotland,” Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said.

Large swathes of the rest of the country will also see strong winds and heavy rain on Thursday.

05:22 AM BST

Flooding chaos in Cork

Pictures of crumbling roads and children being carried through waist-high floodwaters reveal the extent of the damage in communities already smashed by the extreme weather – and what could be expected across parts of the UK on Thursday.

In Cork, children were stranded in schools yesterday evening and Midleton hospital was submerged under water as some patients were evacuated.

Roads were impassable in nearby Glanmire and parts of Waterford and Kerry were also badly damaged.

An awful day for many in east cork today. Biblical rain even by Irish standards. Emergency services stretched to the limit as always, but still delivered. They always do. #StormBabet pic.twitter.com/FG9fEpPncP — kg (@kieran_glynn) October 18, 2023

05:00 AM BST

Army deployed to help communities

The Irish Army has been deployed to Cork, the worst impacted county so far, to help residents who face a difficult clean up.

Cork County Council described the flooding as “unprecedented”.

“The results of this weather event will be long felt as we move toward a clean-up phase but can I please reiterate the importance of staying safe and together we will come through this weather event,” Mayor Frank O’Flynn said.

Flooding in Midleton, Cork caused by Storm Babet - Damien Rytel/PA

04:52 AM BST

How Storm Babet swept into UK

The Met Office on Wednesday recorded the most rain in Killowen, in Northern Ireland, and the coldest area was Fyvie Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

A tweet from the Met Office shows the path of the storm:

Wednesday was an unsettled day, especially in the south and west as #StormBabet began to move in... pic.twitter.com/pweme52J0D — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2023

04:49 AM BST

Today's forecast

04:48 AM BST

Good morning

Welcome to day two of our live coverage on Storm Babet.

A rare red weather alert is in place as the UK braces for floods and strong winds.

We will be bringing you the latest news and developments on the storm throughout the day.