UK weather latest: 'Risk to life' as Storm Babet to bring over one month's worth of rain in a day

A rare “risk to life” warning has been issued as the UK braces for over one month’s worth of rain to drench worst-hit regions on Thursday.

Storm Babet, which hit Ireland after sweeping in from the Atlantic, is set to bring 70mph wind gusts and flooding, with people warned of potential power outages.

A Met Office red warning states that from 6pm there is “danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater” in Aberdeenshire and Angus in eastern Scotland, with extensive road closures expected.

It is the first red warning for rain issued in the UK since Storm Dennis in February 2020. An amber wind warning has also been issued for parts of eastern Scotland.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “We’re going to see prolonged heavy rain, where we could see 200 to 250 millimetres of rain falling within a day which is well over a month’s worth of rainfall for eastern parts of Scotland.

“We’re likely to see flooding, power disruption, travel disruption, there is a risk to life as well.”

05:22 AM BST

Flooding chaos in Cork

Pictures of crumbling roads and children being carried through waist-high floodwaters reveal the extent of the damage in communities already smashed by the extreme weather – and what could be expected across parts of the UK on Thursday.

In Cork, children were stranded in schools yesterday evening and Midleton hospital was submerged under water as some patients were evacuated.

Roads were impassable in nearby Glanmire and parts of Waterford and Kerry were also badly damaged.

An awful day for many in east cork today. Biblical rain even by Irish standards. Emergency services stretched to the limit as always, but still delivered. They always do. #StormBabet pic.twitter.com/FG9fEpPncP — kg (@kieran_glynn) October 18, 2023

05:00 AM BST

Army deployed to help communities

The Irish Army has been deployed to Cork, the worst impacted county so far, to help residents who face a difficult clean up.

Cork County Council described the flooding as “unprecedented”.

“The results of this weather event will be long felt as we move toward a clean-up phase but can I please reiterate the importance of staying safe and together we will come through this weather event,” Mayor Frank O’Flynn said.

Flooding in Midleton, Cork caused by Storm Babet - Damien Rytel/PA

04:52 AM BST

How Storm Babet swept into UK

The Met Office on Wednesday recorded the most rain in Killowen, in Northern Ireland, and the coldest area was Fyvie Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

A tweet from the Met Office shows the path of the storm:

Wednesday was an unsettled day, especially in the south and west as #StormBabet began to move in... pic.twitter.com/pweme52J0D — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2023

04:49 AM BST

Today's forecast

04:48 AM BST

Good morning

Welcome to day two of our live coverage on Storm Babet.

A rare red weather alert is in place as the UK braces for floods and strong winds.

We will be bringing you the latest news and developments on the storm throughout the day.

