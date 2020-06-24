UK weather: Hottest day of the year so far as temperatures reach 31C

Today is the hottest day of the year so far as temperatures reached 31C (87.8F) at Heathrow Airport.

It is the highest temperature of 2020 - hotter than Barcelona and Ibiza - but does not quite beat the June record of 35.6C (96F) set in 1976 in Southampton, when Britain was hotter than Miami and Cuba.

Sun worshippers used the balmy weather and the eased lockdown to sunbathe at beaches and in parks.

Large groups of people were taking trains to get to Brighton, with operators asking them to avoid public transport to keep trains - whose services have been reduced - clear for those who need them most.

Scarborough beach was also busy and Britain's waterways have seen people kayaking down them as they make use of the cool breeze.

As the scorching weather set in, the Met Office issued a UV warning with "very high" levels of eight out of nine.

Britons have been told to be in the shade between 11am and 3pm with a shirt, sunscreen and hat "essential".

Devon and Cornwall are expected to reach the highest UV level of nine on Thursday.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "The sun is as strong as it gets at the moment because we're so close to the solstice.

"We've got peak sun strength, clear skies, plenty of sunshine - it's the perfect ingredients for high UV."

Wednesday's warmth beats the previous record for the hottest day of the year - 28.9C (46F) - which was recorded at the end of May.

Shoppers have been advised to be aware they could be forced to spend extra time in the sun as they queue outside shops due to social distancing.

Dr Lynn Thomas, medical director at St John Ambulance, said shoppers should look out for "headache and dizziness" as early warning signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

As people take advantage of lockdown easing slightly, London Fire Brigade warned against barbecues on dry grass, dropping cigarettes or matches, and leaving rubbish such as glass bottles which could start fires.

Northern Ireland and Scotland are due to receive the warm and sunny weather by Thursday.

But it will not last long, with a yellow thunderstorm warning issued across most of the UK from Friday at midday, lasting until Saturday morning as showers or longer spells of rain are expected through the weekend.