UK weather: Heavy rain and wind to sweep across country

A pedestrian struggles against the wind in Glasgow city centre (AFP via Getty Images)

The rain continues across much of Scotland, northern England, Northern Ireland and north Wales although from mid-week this will turn much drier as an area of high pressure moves in.

Gales in the northwest of England will continue to drive more showers up into Scotland as the day goes on. This will be most persistent and heavy over the hills.

The south will see a much drier start to Tuesday, with the possibility of some sunshine in eastern parts of the UK. Most of the UK will see a cloudy morning with mild temperatures of around eight to 13 degrees. Any remaining cloud will lift in the east leaving behind a sunny afternoon and clear night.

By Wednesday night the rain will leave Scotland and move southwards. Parts of Scotland will see frost on Wednesday morning and generally a dry, bright start to the day in the north.

A more grey and damp day for southern and eastern parts of England as the band of rain moves across the country.

Aidan McGivern from the Met Office stated, we’re to expect: “a significant change for later this week as the jet stream changes shape.” The jet stream is currently pushing wind and rain towards northern parts of the UK.

Over the next few days “the jet stream becomes much more amplified, part of it dives to the south” said Mr McGivern.

This will leave the UK under an area of high pressure later in the week, bringing with it clearer skies, frost and patches of dense fog.

