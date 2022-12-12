UK weather: True grit needed to endure -10C big freeze

Weather - Geoff Robinson

All flights were suspended at Stansted Airport on Sunday night after heavy snow blanketed the runway, as the nation braces itself for temperatures as low as -10C.

Heathrow and Gatwick were also forced to scrap or delay flights and a Met Office yellow weather warning for snow, ice and fog remained in place for swathes of the country.

Dozens of schools will close on Monday in Cornwall and Gloucestershire as impassable roads will make it difficult for teachers and pupils to make it in.

More than 50 flights were called off at Heathrow as freezing fog forced air traffic control to impose restrictions, while more than 30 flights at Gatwick were delayed or diverted due to snowfall.

Several police forces urged people not to travel on Sunday after two motorways shut and crashes were reported on five others. Over the weekend there were more than 300 incidents on the roads in Cornwall alone.

The AA said it had seen a spike in breakdowns and expected demand to continue, while the RAC said that it was making 8,500 callouts, a 65 per cent increase on a typical Sunday.

Snow also deluged London and the south-east of England on Sunday evening, with forecasters predicting up to 6 inches in parts of Essex.

Uk weather - REUTERS/Phil Noble

Gloucestershire Police said they were struggling to deal with "an unprecedented amount" of weather-related issues and urged people to avoid travelling if possible.

Warwickshire Police also advised drivers to avoid travelling, particularly in the Stratford area, after some motorists were forced to abandon their cars.

Trains were also disrupted with the Gatwick Express, Thameslink, Southern and South Western Railway all facing delays, cancellations or modified journeys.

Story continues

Travel disruption is expected during Monday morning rush hour, with six yellow warnings of ice, fog and snow in place for much of the UK.

In Gloucestershire, around 40 schools will not open as impassable roads make it difficult for teachers and pupils to make it in. And in Cornwall, dozens of schools were facing delayed starts with around 10 shutting their doors.

Weather - Jordan Crosby

In many areas residents reported that grit bins had not been filled, with some struggling to source supplies as nearly half of councils chose not to provide community groups such as residents associations and churches.

In Wales, the ambulance service declared an incident after it was "unable to stem demand" following a surge in calls throughout Saturday and into Sunday.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said that it received more than 2,000 emergency 999 calls on Saturday, a 17 per cent increase on last week, and it responded to more than 200 immediately life-threatening red calls.

NHS 111 Wales received more than 10,000 calls, the busiest day ever for the service.

UK weather - Lee Thomas

The Met Office issued its yellow warnings with temperatures expected to stay well below freezing overnight and combine with wintry showers to create icy conditions.

The warnings were in place until Monday morning for northern and south-western Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-eastern England, the Midlands, the South West, London and the South East.

Travel disruption is expected and some rural communities could become temporarily cut off.

The forecaster said that in some areas temperatures remained below zero for the whole day on Sunday, and in Marham in Norfolk the mercury fell to -8.6C.

UK weather - Terry Harris

Rachel Ayers, of the Met Office, said: "We could see 2cm to 5cm [of snow], perhaps up to 10cm in some places, with Kent and Sussex most affected, with areas most exposed such as North and South Downs and higher ground going to see the more significant accumulations.

"There will be ice forming, particularly near to the coast where there is rain and sleet, and freezing temperatures which could cause some travel disruption to start Monday with that valid until 9am."

Ms Ayers said that although cold temperatures, freezing fog and wintry showers are expected throughout the week, cloud cover could prevent some of the more extreme temperatures experienced in recent days.

She added that there was a possibility of slightly milder conditions next weekend, but it is too early to be certain.

UK weather - ANDREW LLOYD

Tom Morgan, another meteorologist at the forecaster, said that temperatures were not close to breaking records.

But he added: "It's possible all four nations will see temperatures of -10C or lower in the coming days. It could get to -14C in the north of Scotland.

"Tomorrow the south-east of England may wake up to a covering of snow but the primary weather hazard will be freezing fog."