Four inches of snow could fall in southern England this weekend

Gareth Davies
·3 min read
Overnight snow in Consett, County Durham - Owen Humphreys/PA
Overnight snow in Consett, County Durham - Owen Humphreys/PA

Nearly four inches of snow could fall in southern England within days - potentially causing travel chaos.

The UK will see at least seven days of arctic weather, in which temperatures could plummet to as low as -10C, wintry downpours and "freezing fog".

On Friday, the Met Office issued a yellow snow and ice warning for London and south-east England on Sunday and Monday after identical warnings in other parts of the country.

It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) sent out a level three cold weather alert covering England until Monday.

Temperatures fell late on Thursday to as low as -9C in the village of Benson, South Oxfordshire.

The new warning, which lasts for 24 hours, says two to five centimetres of snow could fall quite widely and up to 10cm in places.

It says there is a chance of travel delays on roads, trains and planes, as well as power cuts and injuries from slips on ice, while communities could be "cut off".

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: "The outlook for the UK remains cold at least for the next seven days, with the potential for this to continue even longer.

"At the moment the air mass which is feeding the cold conditions is coming from a northerly direction, even with an Arctic influence.

"However, this air mass is also relatively drier so most of the precipitation is in the form of showers rather than continuous like you would get with a weather front. This has the benefit of bringing quite clear and bright conditions by day for many."

Mr Madge added: "Along with the cold air there are a number of weather-related hazards including freezing fog, especially for Sunday and Monday mornings in the south of England.

"Overnight temperatures are likely to dip widely below zero with some more sheltered spots dropping to -10C.

"Our forecasters are looking at the possibility of snow affecting the southeast of England on Sunday night and into Monday morning. If this happens it could bring some disruption to Monday's rush hour."

Gritter driver shortage

It comes as two-thirds of councils in England are struggling to find gritter drivers to help keep Britain's roads safe during the cold snap.

The Met Office issued a severe cold weather warning - just one level below a national emergency - and urged people not to travel due to dangerous driving conditions including black ice.

The Local Government Association's (LGA) annual weather survey identified that councils' gritter fleets and salt stockpiles are healthy, but that there is a lack of workers to help deliver their cold weather plans.

On average, local areas had eight gritting lorries as well as quad bikes, tractors and snow blowers on standby for difficult conditions.

More than nine in ten councils have the same amount of salt stockpiled as they did for last winter, but the survey of 38 local councils found there is a lack of HGV drivers this winter.

Almost two-thirds, 63 per cent, of councils reported they were finding it difficult to recruit and retain drivers.

Councils are using agency workers to fill the gaps or retraining and redeploying existing staff in order to tackle these shortages.

Nearly eight in 10 councils were using GPS systems to speed up the deployment of salt on roads, with two thirds equipping street cleaners with salt to spread on pavements.

