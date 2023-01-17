UK weather: Snow hits Cornwall as yellow warning issued for ice

Catherine Lough
·4 min read
A car driver navigates the A939 road after heavy snowfall in the Cairngorms, Scottish Highlands - PA
A car driver navigates the A939 road after heavy snowfall in the Cairngorms, Scottish Highlands - PA

Roads were blocked and a number of schools have been closed on Tuesday morning after heavy snowfall across Cornwall.

Over a dozen schools made the decision to close because of the adverse weather conditions, while the A30 near Newquay and A39 near Truro were also blocked since the early hours, with cars and lorries stuck in snow.

Drivers were being urged to stay home if possible. Sergeant Dave Pearce from Devon and Cornwall Police said in a tweet this morning: "Roads around Truro are awful. A39 towards Carland cross is blocked with lorries and cars stuck in the snow.

"A30 Carland is also blocked. I’d suggest staying at home."

Lynda Macleod brushes snow from her car in Muir of Ord where up to a foot of snow has fallen - Peter Jolly/Peter Jolly
Lynda Macleod brushes snow from her car in Muir of Ord where up to a foot of snow has fallen - Peter Jolly/Peter Jolly
Members of the public exercise on a frost covered Blackheath Common in south east London. Temperatures in London dropped minus three degrees Celsius last night and yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place in parts of the United Kingdom
Members of the public exercise on a frost covered Blackheath Common in south east London. Temperatures in London dropped minus three degrees Celsius last night and yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place in parts of the United Kingdom

Devon and Cornwall police also issued a statement urging people who must travel to allow extra time for any journey and to drive with care.

Penrice Acadamy issued a tweet saying: "Due to snowfall across the county and reports from our bus companies that they are unable to offer services today, the school will be closed. Year 11 students will be provided online learning through Satchel One."

The Met Office reported: "Rain turning to snow over parts of Cornwall leading to some accumulations of snow and then ice forming as skies clear later in the night."

Deer run through the frosty grass in the early morning sunlight in Richmond Park south-west London as weather forecasters warn of freezing temperatures with lows of -5c this week
Deer run through the frosty grass in the early morning sunlight in Richmond Park south-west London as weather forecasters warn of freezing temperatures with lows of -5c this week

And Avon and Somerset Police are advising the public to "only travel if essential" following 53 crashes reported to police on Monday evening, while a further 67 calls were received for other road-related incidents, between 6pm and 11pm, taking the total number of reports to more than 100 in five hours.

Most incidents are a result of freezing temperatures which are causing dangerous driving conditions, police said.

Police in one English region are advising people to only travel if "absolutely essential" after freezing weather conditions resulted in dozens of road accidents.

Icy conditions on the A37 at Shepton Mallet in Somerset proved tricky for this driver - Jason Bryant/Apex
Icy conditions on the A37 at Shepton Mallet in Somerset proved tricky for this driver - Jason Bryant/Apex

Avon and Somerset Police said early on Tuesday morning that they are advising the public to only travel if essential after the force received more than 100 reports of road-related incidents in five hours, the Press Association reported.

A total of 53 road traffic collisions were reported to police between 6pm and 11pm on Monday evening, with the majority being a result of the freezing weather causing dangerous driving conditions. The force said seven of the incidents were reported to have resulted in injuries but they are not thought to be serious.

The UK Health Security Agency yesterday issued a level-three cold alert because of "severe winter weather".

Avon and Somerset Superintendent Mark Runacres said: "We are advising the public to only travel where absolutely essential due to the treacherous driving conditions. If travel is necessary, we ask the public to take extreme caution and allow additional time to travel.''

He added: "We are working with local authorities and National Highways to ensure roads are properly gritted ahead of the rush hour traffic to improve driving conditions."

The Met Office has said all of England will continue to experience cold weather until 9am on Friday.

Forecasters issued a yellow warning for ice across southern England which is in place until 10am this morning, with ice likely to cause difficult driving conditions. A separate yellow warning for snow and ice is also in place in Cornwall and Devon until 10am.

At just after 3am, Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted: "Police are urging drivers to travel with caution as heavy snow showers sweep across the region.''

