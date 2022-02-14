UK weather forecast: Rain and wind for London as Storm Dudley to hit

(PA)

London is set to miss the worst of Storm Dudley, which will see gusts of 90mph hit parts of the UK on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the north of England, parts of Northern Ireland and most of Scotland, meaning there is danger to life.

While the capital is not included in the yellow weather warnings, forecasters say it will be “very windy” in London and the south east of England from Wednesday through to the end of the week, with “widespread gales and risk of severe gales at times”.

The Met Office said Wednesday will be “cloudy with outbreaks of rain”.

Meanwhile, it will get “drier and brighter” on Thursday, with further rain forecast for Friday.

Forecasters are warning there could be disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services in parts of the UK on Wednesday, with some roads and bridges closed.

Yellow weather warnings in place for Wednesday and Thursday (Met Office)

The Met Office has warned people to be vigilant for fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“A period of very strong winds could cause some disruption later on Wednesday and during Thursday,” the Met Office said.

“There is more unsettled weather for many on Tuesday, with rain and showers crossing the country, before the arrival of another deep low-pressure system on Wednesday,” the Met Office said.

“The development of this system will be closely watched as it brings another wet and windy day with the potential for National Severe Weather Warnings to be issued.

“This changeable theme is fairly typical for UK winters and looks set to continue beyond mid-week with the jet stream lying across the UK.

“This will bring further spells of wet and windy weather followed by sunshine and showers and temperatures will vary with spells of cold air between the milder, unsettled weather.”