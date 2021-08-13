UK weather forecast: Brits to bake at 25C over scorching weekend

Summer weather on July 18th 2021 (PA Wire)

Britons across the country will enjoy a weekend of scorching heat as some parts of the UK will fetch up to 25C.

Sun-starved people are expected to pack out the parks and beaches across the UK as temperatures are set to climb over the weekend.

In London, city-goers can expect a “dry morning with sunny spells” on Saturday with a maximum temperature in the mid 20s.

The Met Office has said the East of England could also bask in 24C on Saturday while the north of Scotland could be hit with showers.

Sun-starved people are expected to pack out the parks and beaches across the UK over the weekend (PA)

Spokesperson from the Met office, Nicola Maxey, said: “We're looking at a fairly benign weather going forward through the weekend with plenty of clouds around but some sunny spells as well.

“Temperatures for the southeast are probably going to reach 20C, 23C to 24C but some isolated spots could get a good spell of sunshine and may see around 25 degrees potentially on Saturday.

“But Sunday may be a little bit cooler and then cooler again as we head into the start of next week.

A dog looks on as its owner eats an ice cream in Battersea Park, London (PA)

“In terms of the rest of the UK it’s a fairly similar picture really but plenty of dry weather around particularly for the South and Southeast.”

The news of the weekend heat comes after Met Office forecasters predicted Europe could soon see 50C temperatures during summer after a record-breaking August.

Earlier this week, temperatures in Syracuse in Sicily, Italy, exceeded the previous record of the highest temperature seen in Europe with the mercury hitting 48.8C.

The previous record of 48.0C was set in Athens in 1977.

