UK weather: Flooding risk this weekend in London as capital will be battered by downpours

There are flooding risks across London this weekend as the capital braces itself to be battered by fierce rainstorms.

If you were caught in Friday’s downpour you got a glimpse of the weather in store with risks of localised flooding predicted on Sunday.

A Met Office spokesperson said of the weather expected in London: “In short, this weekend’s weather can be summarised as wet and windy at times, but some drier, brighter interludes too– a real mixed bag!

“Saturday will soon turn wet and windy from the southwest as a band of heavy rain sweeps through during the morning. It will be much brighter by the afternoon with sunshine and just the odd shower. Temperatures reaching 15 C

“Clear and dry overnight and a little cooler than of late – lows of 8 C.

“Sunday will have a bright start, but soon clouding over as another band of heavy rain and gusty winds sweeps in from the west.

“This is accompanied by a yellow warning for rain – could see 20-30mm rain in 2/3 hours, so a risk of localised flooding. Maybe some late sunshine as the rain clears in the North Sea. Top temperature 13 C.”

Wet and windy conditions will greet many of us on #SaturdayMorning, as a band of heavy #rain spreads east



If you're travelling, expect difficult driving conditions, spray on the roads and the chance of surface water #flooding⚠️



Sunnier skies spreading east through the morning pic.twitter.com/9O7aT7AANc — Met Office (@metoffice) October 29, 2021

The dismal forecast came after trains from London to Glasgow were cancelled after floods sparked by heavy rain in north west England and Scotland.

Network Rail Scotland said two road bridges across the River Annan were “washed away” amid torrential rain.

It tweeted: “Two road bridges have been washed away on the river Annan, north of the railway.

“We’re unable to allow trains to pass over the Annan Viaduct pending a daylight safety inspection. The line between Dumfries and Carlisle will remain closed until further notice.”

The travel disruption takes place just days before Glasgow hosts world leaders and environmental campaigners at the Cop26 climate conference.

