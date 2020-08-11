UK weather: Flood warnings for north west England and Scotland as temperatures set to soar above 30C again

The sunrise over Blyth East Pier Lighthouse in Northumberland followed another sweltering night - Owen Humphreys/PA

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected for the north of England and parts of Scotland today, as the temperature is set to exceed 30 degrees again in London and the south.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning covering most of the UK stretching until Thursday evening, although southern parts of the country are expected to enjoy finer weather after heavy rain on Monday.

Forecasters say an area of heavy rain and thunderstorms is expected to move north across parts of Scotland this morning, with scattered storms expected for other parts of the country, and very hot weather expected for the south-east.

Following Monday's rainfall, the Environment Agency has issued four warnings for expected flooding in the north-west - two at Lancaster and two at Ulverston.

Five flood alerts - warning of possible flooding - are in place for Birmingham and surrounding districts.

#Thunderstorms and torrential rain have been affecting Scotland and northern England overnight and will continue this morning, leading to flash flooding



A few thunderstorms are also developing across southeast England at the moment, pushing slowly northwards



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/lV8vMLsjWJ







— Met Office (@metoffice) August 11, 2020

Flood alerts have been issued for 19 locations in Scotland, with one also current for the Vyrnwy catchment area in Wales.

Some heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected for the north of England tonight, in what will be a warm night for most parts of the nation.

London is expected to record a top temperature of 33 degrees this afternoon (Tuesday). Birmingham's forecast maximum is 30 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to be very hot again in the south.

The Met Office warned flash flooding could cause travel disruption and power cuts, but also cautioned about the risks caused by fast flowing or deep floodwater.

The current heatwave is nowhere near the infamous summer of 1976, one of the longest in living memory in the UK, when temperatures reached 32C or higher somewhere in the country for 15 consecutive days.